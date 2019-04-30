Because we have the right, we have the obligation. This is why I am choosing to make my voice heard Wednesday.
I love my job. I feel so incredibly blessed to go to work with some of my best friends. I get to raise these beautiful children and watch them grow and mature from the time they are age 4 until they graduate fifth grade. It is a blessing. It is an honor. It is exhausting.
When you love and care about that many children you carry them home with you. You think about them at night. You worry for their safety. Do they have enough food for the long break? You worry if you are giving your best to them.
I can tell you that my students this year have not gotten my best. They have gotten what I have left. I was already living paycheck to paycheck on a very tight budget, but an unexpected car accident at the beginning of the year placed me in both physical and financial straits.
Three days a week when the school bells ring, I stay behind to tutor. Most weekends, I babysit at least one, if not both, nights of the weekend.
I never turn down babysitting gigs, even during the school week. I make and sell jewelry on the side. I am exhausted.
My rent takes up half of my pay. My apartment is nothing fancy. It is one of the cheapest apartments that you can get in Charleston and still be safe.
When I was told I would have to take
half the day without pay, I broke down in tears. Tears of exhaustion. Tears of stress. Tears of frustration. My assistant brings home a little less than half my paycheck.
The 4-year-olds that I teach have to take standardized tests three times each year. The test that we give is one of the most culturally biased that I have ever seen.
The phrase, “I’m not sure where we can physically put them, but we will figure it out,” is uttered every time our second grade gets a new student.
Enough is enough. Teachers deserve better. Students deserve better. Our future deserves better.
If you are a teacher, please know that no matter what you choose to do Wednesday, I support your decision. If your heart feels called to stay in your classroom and be with your students, then that is the right choice for you. If you want to take a personal day, but spend it relaxing on the beach, you earned it. If you want to march beside me, I’ve got a sign for you.
I just hope that everyone who took the time to read this does something Wednesday to show support to the teachers in their lives.
Wear red, call your representatives, call your district office, send a message of encouragement, Venmo your teacher friends $20 for gas to drive to Columbia.
There are so many things you can do to be supportive. We give our lives for your children so I hope you will have our backs.
SYDNEY VAN BULCK
Ashley River Road
Charleston
Laughable column
I actually laughed out loud reading the headline of R.L. Shreadley’s April 27 column, “Are these candidates the best the Dems have to offer?”
My initial response was: Compared to who? Donald Trump?
I didn’t need to, but I skimmed the column and realized every one of the Dems mentioned and the candidates not mentioned are head and shoulders above Donald Trump, who has proved to be a liar and thinks he is above the law.
We need integrity and honesty in a president and one who is primarily concerned about the country, the Constitution, the rule of law — not himself or his money.
H. LORETTA MOUZON
Huger Street
Charleston
USC candidates
The four finalists for the position of president of the University of South Carolina were all qualified to do the job, but some among them were clearly more qualified than others.
Whatever one thinks of the criticisms leveled against the search committee, as a faculty member I am saddened to see some students and faculty rejoice over the fact that the search failed and thus that Dr. William Tate was not selected as the university’s first African-American president.
Dr. Tate has a great command of the issues facing higher education today and he articulated a clear vision of how he would lead.
The search committee and the Board of Trustees were in an ideal and unique position to make a smart decision and also do the right thing.
I will not join those cheering their failure to do so.
MATHIEU DEFLEM
Sociology Department,
University of South Carolina
Blossom Street
Columbia
Morality response
On April 29, a letter writer expressed how little hope we have of survival in our current incarnation.
He says belief in a higher power is waning, and has dropped by 20 percent in 10 years.
I would believe that, except for the number of newer and larger churches being built everywhere you look. Then, the letter says God has been removed from public discussion. He has not, of course, but is semi-removed from governmental discussion. God never belonged in government to begin with.
The letter goes on to explain that discipline at home has been replaced by the courts. We can point a finger at the late Dr. Benjamin Spock and some of those writers and philosophers of the 1950s and ’60s.
The letter writer thinks “common courtesy” is now out of style while he discourteously slams “socialists” as a cause of all this immorality.
We are a democratic republic, but you could also say we are a social democracy. If you don’t believe that, please read the preamble to the Constitution. Read it three times and see just how “social” our democracy truly is.
I am a nonbeliever and have been for 70 of my near 80 years, and I’ll put my morality up against anyone living.
Being an atheist has absolutely nothing to do with morality or immorality.
DAVID STEVENS
Suncatcher Drive
Hanahan
Overpriced toilet
An article in the April 27 Post and Courier caught my attention: the $125,000 toilet unveiling at James Island’s Ferguson Village Park.
That immediately brought to mind the scandal of how our country’s government pays excessive prices for normal items. I remember the $10,000 toilet seats, the $37 screws and more.
This city of Charleston expense is far more outrageous.
We sat around laughing and shaking our heads. No wonder almost everyone is upset at elected officials.
TONY BRANT
Braddy Street
Yemassee