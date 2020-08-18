Letters to the Editor: A tale of two knees: One symbolic, one fatal

Not so long ago, an African American athlete was widely condemned for kneeling during the national anthem. His aim was to make the point that the words “land of the free” do not ring true for every American.

More recently, a policeman knelt heavily on the neck of a handcuffed African American man in his custody until the suspect died.

The athlete, for his act of protest, was run out of his profession.

The policeman, for his act of killing, was supported by fellow officers, even in the face of outraged witnesses protesting his callous asphyxiation. For countless other police killings, policemen have routinely been supported by their profession.

Who knew that kneeling, an act of reverence used in peaceful protest, would be construed as treachery? Who knew that death by kneeling could be construed as justice?

Was the symbolic action really more threatening than the fatal one?

Support public schools

An Aug. 8 letter to the editor stated, “Gov. Henry McMaster’s gift to private schools is not as offensive as some would have you believe.”

I beg to differ. I don’t know who these “some” are, but they should be all of us.

If you want to send your child to a private school, bless your heart. But public taxpayer money should not subsidize your choice.

I no longer have any kids in any school, but I want want the taxes I pay to support public education, not the private choices of a select few.

All pay for public schools

In David M. Furchgott’s Aug. 7 commentary, he writes that private schools shouldn’t receive any COVID-19 money. His reasons are well-thought out.

My question to him, though, is why did he leave out the fact that for every child who attends a private school, their parents are paying for an empty seat in the public school?

Political system broken

President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders to provide limited benefits after Congress failed to pass necessary pandemic-related economic relief is one more example of his political incompetence.

These orders are, at best, unconstitutional, and even if they were not, they are inadequate.

The economic suffering caused by congressional failures cannot be understated, as the failings are crimes against humanity. Americans have long-deserved better from the president and Congress, but political polarization has made that impossible.

The sad reality is that the American political system is broken. Democrats and Republicans share the blame.

So, what is to be done? We will not find the answer from the president, and Congress is obsolete. This is what happens when American politicians ignore the social contract and show contempt for the governed.

SCSU lacks leadership

Several historically black colleges and universities recently received funding from Netflix and the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos:

Netflix gave $40 million each to Spellman College, Morehouse College and the United Negro College Fund.

Humanitarian and philanthropist Mackensie Scott gave an estimated $160 million to Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Spellman College, Tuskegee University ($20 million) and Xavier University ($20 million).

No money was given to South Carolina State University.

Leadership and programming at these universities are what attracts goodwill to fund work to flatten the curve of national disparities of income, unemployment, justice and equality.

Concerned SCSU Alumni recommended to the school Board of Trustees to hire Dr. David Thomas as president of that university.

The board gave no consideration to Dr. Thomas. Subsequently, Morehouse aggressively pursued Dr. Thomas, offering him the position of president, which he accepted.

Dr. Thomas is the type of leader needed at South Carolina State University.

Funding is key to the full resurgence of the university in bringing about the curricula that attracts students and funds scholarships.

My meetings with Dr. Thomas were part of the alumni group’s efforts at leadership continuance following the departure of Charles Way.

It is urgent that the South Carolina State University’s academic program be raised to qualify for humanitarian funding as that cited above.

Leadership is essential to reaching out to these funding sources and demonstrating the worthiness of the university’s programs.

