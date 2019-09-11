Medical care is oversold and the repercussions are not fully appreciated: TV ads for Big Pharma, billboards for hospitals, magazine ads for medical professionals, insurance advertising and the high cost of care, all against a backdrop of declining health among segments of the population.

A fundamental problem is that the public doesn’t understand the difference between health care and medical care.

The goal of health care is to achieve and maintain the best health possible.

Lifestyle and public health are the basis of health care, with important consideration of the economic, educational, social and spiritual status of populations within the community.

The goal of medical care is to diagnose and treat illnesses, diseases, injuries and disabilities with the support of technology.

America has created a culture conducive to unhealthy habits, which produces an excess of chronic diseases and addictions that can be treated but not cured.

Medical care, however, keeps trying, though it is not an effective or efficient route to good health.

Public policy proposals offer solutions without understanding the situation, or they deny the true nature of the situation.

Health care is for all; medical care is for those who need it.

The United States is not a particularly philosophical nation and appears to be becoming less so, but it is time to link lifestyle, public health and community development with a philosophy of health.

The goal is the best health possible, not the expansion of medical care. Think about it.

MARCUS NEWBERRY

Cooper River Bridge Run founder

Woodruff Road

Greenville

Crosswalk dangers

Now that classes have resumed at the College of Charleston, congestion has returned at intersections near the main part of the campus, along Calhoun, St. Philip, George and Coming streets.

Never mind middle-of-the-block jaywalkers or the fact that the pedestrian crossing signals and vehicle green lights coincide, resulting in gridlock, as drivers needing to turn are blocked by students focused on their phones.

What does it take to resequence traffic signals to give students priority, even diagonal crossings, before allowing vehicles to enter intersections?

These changes wouldn’t have to be 24 hours a day but only during regular class times and especially during class-change periods.

FRANK A. FREEMAN

King Charles Circle

Summerville

Affordable housing

The Aug. 26 Post and Courier published an article headlined, “One-third of SC struggles to afford housing.” If anything, this major economic and quality of life story should make South Carolina’s public school system and business leaders realize the importance of how education and the workforce’s education affect the state economy and wages.

Employers want and need an educated workforce with the skills to deal with challenges, as business never sits still.

If an educated workforce is unavailable or in short supply, business will go elsewhere, and this becomes a loss for South Carolina and its residents.

Hopefully, the grim housing situation will improve in the years ahead. But it will take a concerted effort by the state’s public school administration and business leaders.

And they sure seem to have a lot to talk about now and for the future of South Carolina’s economic well-being.

The educational system and the world of business need to work together to help make wages rise in South Carolina and to create a positive environment where employers want to be.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

RICHARD UJVARY

Waterlily Way

Summerville

New kind of killer

I have sat back and watched the mass shootings fester and boil. There is a new killer who carries an AR-15 and stalks in the open, no longer needing to be coy or cunning.

His prey huddles in schools, churches and nightclubs.

The killer no longer stands in the shadows but is out in the open and on social media. The shooter expresses contempt for society and how he was wronged or bullied. He clings to rhetoric that many thought to have been forgotten or is unbelievable.

Instead of preying on a vulnerable woman or child, the killer targets all walks of life, believing he will go down in a blaze of glory.

Hatred is the motivation and suicide a foregone conclusion.

The name is attached to places like Columbine, Emanuel AME, Sandy Hook and El Paso.

When will the list stop? When will we wake up to the cause? When will government act?

ANNETTE LEE

Lowell Drive

North Charleston