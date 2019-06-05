On June 6, 1944, and during the long summer that followed, men from all over the world came to my homeland of Normandy to defeat Nazism and re-establish freedom.
Normandy will forever bear the scars of this moment in history. And every year, we remember and pay tribute to the veterans from America, Britain and Canada, along with their brothers in arms, those many heroes who lost their lives there during that summer of 1944.
The French people will never forget the unforgettable courage of the U.S. forces.
I am from Caen in Normandy. My city was named by the French people as “The City of Martyrs,” and much of my city was destroyed by the bombardments of June 1944.
My family and I took refuge in the crypt of the Abbey St. Trinite of Caen. It was a terrible experience, one I will never forget.
I want to express my total gratitude and respect to all who served both at home and abroad.
Vive l’Amerique.
Vive la France.
Vive la Normandie.
PAULETTE ESCOFFIER
Clearview Drive
Charleston
Spoleto guide
I find it quite annoying to hear otherwise well-informed announcers and others refer to the festival as “Spo-LET-oh” rather than “Spo-LAY-toh.”
To paraphrase Lord Chesterfield: Anything worth mentioning is worth pronouncing correctly.
HARRIET LITTLE
Joyce Lane
Summerville
Energy freedom
South Carolina’s energy future is brighter now than it was just a few short weeks ago, thanks to the leadership of Rep. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston.
As the sponsor of the S.C. Energy Freedom Act, Rep. McCoy was instrumental in guiding the legislation through the House committee process and securing its unanimous passage of the bill on the House floor.
The S.C. Energy Freedom Act is good news for both the birds and the people of South Carolina, ensuring greater access to clean, affordable renewable energy and protecting our natural resources.
Furthermore, the solar industry, which has already created thousands of great jobs in South Carolina, is
set to ramp up its investment and job growth in our state now that this legislation has become law.
Audubon South Carolina and its 20,000 members extend our sincere gratitude to Rep. McCoy for the key role he played in making much-needed energy reform a reality for all South Carolinians.
His leadership in introducing and passing the bill means a more secure energy future for our state, and for future generations.
SHARON RICHARDSON
Executive Director
Audubon South Carolina
Rutledge Avenue
Charleston
LaTabella missed
I found it unfortunate that Hanna Raskin’s story about the closing of long-time James Island restaurant LaTabella was headlined, “Italian restaurant infested with roaches closes.”
She could have led with the fact that the Newman family opened during the recession what became a successful, popular restaurant and a favorite gathering spot for many James Island residents and families. Many elderly nearby residents came to rely on “LaTa” as a place they could come to for a good, affordable meal where they were treated like family.
I have spent many an enjoyable evening there, and in fact, was introduced to my now-husband there in 2012.
I don’t know how James Island will do without Bada Bing Shrimp, whole crispy flounder and pork chops a la LaTabella (aka “crack sauce”), but I’d like to personally thank the Newmans for many wonderful meals and memories at this fine establishment.
While Ms. Raskin did report facts about DHEC inspections, I think her “spin” on the closing of this restaurant was unfair and left a bad impression of what had been a stellar, hard-working, local family business.
I’m sure I speak for many James Islanders when I say, thank you, Bobby, Carol and Randy, for so many years of good meals and memories at LaTa. You will be missed.
MIRIAM STRIPLING
Wappoo Landing Circle
Charleston
Higher tides
The front-page article in the May 28 Post and Courier discussed saltwater intrusion into freshwater marshes because harbor deepening will increase the “tidal prism.”
This further strengthens my thoughts that the deepening also will accentuate tidal flooding since more water will be able to flow in on high tides. The additional flooding will be chalked up to climate change. As the article already reports, “the area’s freshwater tidal wetlands will be more degraded by climate change” (than harbor deepening).
Better start elevating those homes now.
GLEN HAYNES
Drayton Drive
Summerville