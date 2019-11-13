In these divisive times when it is difficult to find people who actually listen to one another, it is a pleasure to find an exception — Ashley River Road.

My thanks to Gov. Henry McMaster, Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall, Highway Commissioner Robby Robbins and DOT staff Duncan Smith and Rob Perry, and to Jason Crowley of the Coastal Conservation League and Tracey Todd of Middleton Place and to political leaders Sens. Sean Bennett and Sandy Senn and Rep. Lin Bennett for all their leadership and work in balancing safety and preservation.

Fortunately, our locally owned newspaper stepped up and did the same via both news stories and editorials.

Most of all, I thank the people from across the political spectrum who, in unexpected numbers and volume, voiced their love for Ashley River Road, attended public meetings, wrote letters and suggested solutions.

As chairman of the Ashley Scenic River Advisory Council, I invited Mr. Robbins and the DOT staff to make a presentation.

They could have said no, but they gave an informative presentation after which a range of questions and suggestions came their way, which they greeted with respect. They promised they’d return after “sharpening their pencils.” They’ve done just that, and we welcome them back.

After 25 years as director of Drayton Hall, an important lesson I learned was the necessity of a long-term maintenance plan. Whatever is new, or even fixed, will age and eventually need repairs.

How then do we protect the road’s future from the vagaries of annual budgets and shifting priorities with different leadership?

While it may seem insignificant now, as all who have seen the road’s potholes and broken shoulders know, that’s an important question for the future.

Hopefully, answers are at hand.

Again, thanks to all for your help and support. My hope is that when you drive along tree-canopied Ashley River Road, as have generations past, you will enjoy the trip, and that years from now, you will do the same and remember how all of us today made a difference to the good.

GEORGE W. McDANIEL

Chairman

Ashley Scenic River Advisory Council

Rutherford Street

Summerville

Hail Hootie

Hootie & the Blowfish, ambassadors for the state of South Carolina, have been critiqued since before their breakthrough “Cracked Rear View” album.

There have been some less than stellar reviews of their newest album, “Imperfect Circle.” Why? This is nothing new to the band or its fans. I am not sure what people are looking for with these guys.

Instead of bashing the most successful musical act in the state’s history, why don’t we celebrate their success and just enjoy their bluesy pop songs like millions of people have done for more than 25 years?

Whether people listen out in the open or behind closed doors, the band’s success proves people love them. Let’s keep celebrating their success.

BOB FAIRBAIRN

Farm Quarter Road

Mount Pleasant

Honoring veterans

Nov. 11 was Veterans Day. I am a veteran, having served in the Army as a first lieutenant in the Korean War.

I honor the men and women who have served and are still serving. This number is 0.08% of the population of the United States, which is 22 million.

I also honor the men and women in police and fire departments. The fire department on Seabook Island is exceptional. They deserve our thanks.

I am honored to wear my Army sweatshirt, especially when someone comes up to thank me. What an honor.

ERNEST J. BERGER

Deer Point Drive

Seabook Island

James Is. winners

In the Nov. 5 election for James Island Town Council, two fine incumbents were reelected and two fine incumbents were not. Congratulations to the winners and commendations to all for offering to serve.

Particularly significant and heartening was the reelection of Councilman Garrett Milliken, who was the target of “dark money” campaigning in the closing days of the race.

This was reminiscent of the surreptitious tactics used in 2018 to defeat three fine incumbents seeking reelection to the James Island Public Service District Commission.

The wrongs of that 2018 election cannot be reversed, however, the good people of James Island showed their disdain for dirty politics this year by making Councilman Milliken the top vote-getter in his race.

EUGENE PLATT

Senior Commissioner

James Island Public Service District

Gilmore Court

Charleston

Finish I-526

I can’t believe that the city of Charleston can come up with an $18.1 million grant to build another bridge for bikers and walkers but cannot finish Interstate 526 so that thousands of people can get off our barrier islands during a hurricane and also relieve some of the traffic on Johns Island.

What’s wrong with this picture?

ELSIE CLEES

Forde Row

Charleston

Luxury resort

Once again, profit-seeking developers have hatched a remarkably misguided plan to plop a $100 million luxury resort on Bay Point Island, a barrier island.

A barrier island is its own ecosystem. Constantly shifting sands make any permanent structures subject to the ravages of Mother Nature.

If this is allowed to proceed, the owners will expect police and fire protection, even though it will be accessible only via boat or plane.

The wanton destruction of the existing ecosystem will be complete and permanent.

Local government representatives should make a stand and refuse to allow this development to begin.

Why not let the developers donate their $100 million earmarked for this project to fund the Ashley River pedestrian crossing.

They could even name the bridge.

KEVIN HILDRETH

Law Lane

Mount Pleasant