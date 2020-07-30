Letters to the Editor: A cautionary tale about COVID-19 for young adults

One of our healthy, young adult children tested positive for COVID-19 and exhibited mild symptoms for only two days.

After he quarantined and returned to work, he began experiencing excruciating pain behind his knee. He believed he had a blood clot, but three different medical providers diagnosed him with three different afflictions: muscle strain, a muscle tear and a cyst.

He told each he believed he had a blood clot secondary to his COVID-19 infection. The physician’s assistant, the advanced practice registered nurse and the orthopedic surgeon dismissed his concerns.

The surgeon, however, did order an ultrasound, which showed a blood clot from his ankle to his hamstring. He is now on bed rest and blood thinners, and we are praying he doesn’t develop a life-threatening pulmonary embolism.

He missed two weeks of work due to the viral infection, and now, without any time off left, he is on leave without pay.

Young adults, please heed my warning: You can suffer from COVID-19. Make sure you have an advocate when meeting with medical providers or advocate for yourself.

Medical providers, please listen to your patients.

No one looking at my fit, healthy son, who had no underlying conditions, would ever have thought him to have a massive blood clot. No one, that is, except him.

We are praying for a happy ending. How will your story end?

DEBORAH BLALOCK

Fort Johnson Road

Charleston

Good people out there

My wife and I were involved in an auto accident July 22 on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

We were overwhelmed by the actions and concern of everyone who came to our assistance. The response of the North Charleston Police Department, firefighters and EMS personnel was immediate and done in a professional and personal manner with obvious concern for everyone involved in the accident.

We especially want to recognize Pat McLaughlin who witnessed the accident and stayed in the heat of the day to report to the police exactly what he saw.

North Charleston police Officer Kendra Rine of the Traffic Division provided us all the information and documents we needed for our insurance company, how to obtain the release of our vehicle and to ensure proper reporting to the DMV.

She also stayed with us until our son arrived to take us home and was a comfort to for us “older folks” concerning the stress of the accident.

We also include “Tiny” Harris of Advantage Towing, who not only provided information regarding release of our vehicle but provided cold water from his cooler to combat the heat of the afternoon.

While an auto accident is a very unpleasant experience, the efforts and concern of all these people reaffirmed our belief that there are a lot of good people out there.

MIKE YAEGER

Mourning Dove Drive

Bonneau

Clean up roads

During my early years in Charleston, I always admired the way our highways and roads looked.

The last couple of years it seems as though the city has discontinued cleaning trash and debris from our roads.

What happened to the spotless roads I used to see while traveling on our wonderful highways?

Will the city or county assign this clean-up to a private company with a sweeping vehicle or must these eyesores remain a blemish to our visitors?

Hopefully, we can get this taken care of along with much-needed pothole repairs.

ALLEN JENKINS

Holliday Street

Charleston

Fountain a good option

I read the July 13 letter to the editor twice as the writer did with the July 9 letter about Holy City monuments in Marion Square.

Someone suggested considering a cross. The writer stated that would be offensive to some.

Did the writer forget that in the square near Meeting and Calhoun streets is the Charleston Holocaust Memorial?

I’m not offended. It is there as a reminder that millions of lives were lost and of the memories the surviving families carry within.

I know because we had family members who perished in the camps. It’s a part of history. So is Jesus Christ and the symbol of the cross.

I believe we need not place anything of historical meaning in the square. May I suggest a fountain with sculptures of children of all races frolicking in the pool? It would be a refreshing addition to the landscape of our beautiful city.

INGRID CONDON

Maple Oak Lane

Charleston