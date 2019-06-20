Given the low rates of literacy among Charleston County School District students, billboards should be depicting students reading or being read to with the message: “Thirty Minutes a Day = Smarter Kids.” Insist on it.
MARSHA MORELAND
Island Walk East
Mount Pleasant
Cruise ships
The good, hardworking taxpayers of our beautiful historic “Holy City” should not have to endure the encroachment on our wonderful lifestyle by ever-increasing cruise ships.
Those same residents strived in the 1960s to bring Charleston back to her former beauty, and it has since become a top tourist destination. In the 1960s, Charleston wasn’t the destination so many now seek. Many of the businesses on King Street were closed. The City Market across from Henry’s restaurant was deplorable.
Our Charleston taxpayers, aka residents, should not now have to endure ships belching black smoke and noise while they sit in their homes or on their balconies to enjoy what they have created over the past few decades.
The Preservation Society of Charleston has always known what is best for our beautiful and at-risk city. Cruise ships, with thousands aboard, dock next to where residents have made their homes for hundreds of years. This is not acceptable for our quality of life.
DIANE ROWE
Forest Trail
Isle of Palms
Move Clamagore
The 7 June Post and Courier article by Emily Williams was spot-on in describing the condition of the submarine Clamagore.
It is in poor shape and contains a plethora of hazardous materials that could impact the harbor if a major storm were to capsize the boat. She sits at a 90-degree angle to the mouth of the harbor and would be an easy target were storm surge to impact the littoral zone. The costs of remediation after a spill could dwarf the costs of reefing, restoration or scrapping.
The cost for taking the Clamagore ashore was estimated at $6.6 million in 2012; seven years later, the deterioration and cost has increased.
A June 13 letter to the editor mentioned the battleship Texas in Houston. She is not in a cofferdam and has been taking on a minimum of 600 tons of water per day; she had been taking on 1,800 tons per day just over a year ago.
The state of Texas has decided to get out of the museum ship business and lease the ship for 99 years to the Battleship Texas Foundation after appropriating $35 million as a turnover incentive. That turnover takes place Sept. 1 and has been approved by the state legislature and governor.
I have been the marine surveyor of record on the effort in Texas, having designed the repairs for that ship to stabilize her internal structure. She needs so much more.
JOSEPH LOMBARDI
Marsh Breeze Lane
Mount Pleasant
Airing opinions
There is something to be said about what is going on in politics and the letters we write to the news media expressing our opinions.
We all have a First Amendment right that grants us free speech. If we don’t speak out against those who would silence us, then we only have ourselves to blame.
Having said that, I recently received some hate mail at home regarding one of my letters to the editor. The person was unhinged to say the least, cursing me out and accosting our president with an onslaught of nasty comments. He also told me to stop writing to newspapers, as if that was acceptable.
It was apparent the person was venting his hatred for what he believed to be wrong. What I wrote versus what he said had little to do with my letter, so in my opinion it was someone expressing his contempt that he wouldn’t put in a public forum.
From my perspective, not being a public figure, no one has the right to infringe on someone’s privacy at his or her home. If you have a gripe, then have the intestinal fortitude to respond in public, letting people know who you are. At least there you will be allowed to vent your contempt like an adult.
GREGORY J. TOPLIFF
Glenwood Drive
Warrenville
D-Day reflections
As I eagerly read articles in newspapers and magazines on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, I reflected on my own military service (1964-68).
In May 1965, as an 18-year- old Marine, I was sent to Vietnam. I was told that, all things considered, I would return home in June 1966. Thankfully, I did.
This caused me to wonder about the men who took part in D-Day in June 1944.
Those who enlisted in 1941-42 were told they would return home when the war was over. They were in for the duration. I am proud of my service, but I stand humbly aside when considering the legacy the men and women of the Greatest Generation left for us to emulate.
Aboard the Yorktown on June 13, we honored the late Dick Whitaker, a stalwart Marine who was wounded in the battle of Okinawa. The ranks of the Greatest Generation continue to dwindle. Lest we forget.
STEVE DRISCOLL
Folly Road
Folly Beach