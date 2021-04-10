Letters: The challenge of slowing climate change

Bill Gates’ book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” is still on the best-sellers list.

Looking over the many research projects in his book, it strikes me as a bit duplicitous to suggest that any, or all, of them could help us avoid a

“climate disaster.”

Bill McKibben, perhaps the most in-depth climate analyst, and founder of 350.org, recently told The New Yorker, “We’re not playing for stopping climate change, we’re playing — maybe— for being able to slow it down to the point where it doesn’t make civilization impossible.”

James Lovelock, independent scientist, environmentalist and futurist, also is worth listening to.

He is best known for proposing the Gaia hypothesis, which postulates that the Earth functions as a self-regulating system.

A lifelong inventor, Lovelock created and developed many scientific instruments, some of which NASA employed to determine whether Mars could support life.

He also invented the electron capture detector, which ultimately assisted in the discoveries about the persistence of CFCs and their role in stratospheric ozone depletion.

In his latest book, “Novacene: The Coming Age of Hyperintelligence,” Lovelock proposes that artificial intelligent systems may take over and save the ecosystem.

On the other hand, if human life becomes extinct, he writes, “so be it: We played our part and newer, younger actors are already appearing on stage.”

PHILIP J. MURPHY

Ventura Place

Mount Pleasant

SC bills suppress voting

State Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, recently introduced S.365 that requires verification of a voter’s registration every three years.

Under the bill, if voters fail to verify their registration, they will be purged from the voter rolls.

Since some voters who support both major parties vote only during presidential elections, which occur every four years, they may learn that they have been purged from the rolls only when they show up to vote.

Others will be discouraged from voting because of the difficulties associated with verifying their registration every three years.

Like Senate bills S.113, which prohibits election boards from allowing absentee votes more than 30 days before an election, and S.236, which increases the number of voters at pooled precincts in municipal elections. Sen. Senn’s bill is voter suppression disguised as “voter security.”

These bills seem designed to limit voter participation by making it harder to vote rather than to address problems that arose in recent elections.

I call upon Sen. Senn and the legislators supporting these bills to reverse course and promote democracy through ready access to voting.

MARTHA BECK

Betsy Road

Charleston

Stop open carry bill

I watched in horror as the South Carolina House passed the open carry of guns bills, moving them on to the Senate.

I am counting on the Senate to stop this insane legislation.

Law enforcement does not support this legislation for obvious reasons.

As the legislation is written, it would exclude open carry from government offices. Don’t you think we, the general public, should also have such protection?

If this becomes law, I will not patronize any business allowing open carry. If I am in a business, a restaurant or any other location when a person comes in with a sidearm on display, I will immediately leave that business and never return.

For me, the COVID-19 lockdown will turn into an open carry lockdown.

SARAH REDMOND

Innisbrook Bend

Summerville

Thanks for COVID care

I recently spent a week at Roper Hospital in downtown Charleston.

I had COVID-19 pneumonia and lost 23 pounds in 7 days.

I want to thank the staff members and caregivers for their kind and compassionate care.

More than a dozen staff members helped me around the clock.

Ashley helped me in every way she could. Arnold, the muscleman, was especially kind as well.

Bri, Kaitlyn and Dr. Irish treated me with every ounce of professionalism in their repertoire.

I have never seen teamwork like theirs and I would not have made it without them.

Thank you one and all.

DAVID ENGELMAN

Julia Street

Charleston

Why no boots on tree?

It would be nice to have some insight into the thinking of those responsible for the proposed official South Carolina flag design.

Specifically, why were the boots on the palmetto tree omitted? Boots are the old frond stems that wrap around the trunk.

They are one of the most characteristic things about the tree and give it a readily identifiable silhouette.

There might be a good reason to omit them, it’s just hard to imagine what it is.

DAVID WALSH

Coastal Marsh Road

Mount Pleasant