Letters: The case for wearing masks even if vaccinated

A May 29 letter writer asks, “Why even get vaccinated if you still have to wear a mask?”

For me, the answer is in The Post and Courier’s daily article that gives the statewide reported cases of coronavirus.

In the last section of the May 29 article, the headline is “What do experts say?” The answer is, “Through the end of April, the CDC recorded 10,262 cases of COVID-19 in people who were fully vaccinated in 46 states ... But of the thousands of breakthrough cases that were identified, just 160 people died.”

For more than a year I have worn a mask in public to protect other people in case I was an asymptomatic carrier of the coronavirus.

Now that I am fully vaccinated, I wear a mask to protect myself from unvaccinated people.

I can’t tell who is vaccinated and who is not, and I don’t want to be a rare breakthrough case that ends up as a note at the end of a newspaper article.

My age puts me in a higher risk group, and being fully vaccinated does not make me feel safe in public without a mask.

I am not asking the letter writer to wear a mask, but I will continue to do so because, as the letter writer stated, “It’s their health and their decision.”

DENISE CHASTAIN

Commons Way

Goose Creek

Environmental win

Thanks to the hard work and effective legal arguments of Amy Armstrong, the executive director of the South Carolina Environmental Law Project, Kiawah’s developers have been stopped from developing Captain Sam’s Spit.

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control erred in issuing permits for a 2,380-foot-long steel wall along the narrow neck connecting Captain Sam’s to Kiawah, which would have led to construction of 50 homes.

Since the September 1994 signing of the first development agreement between the town of Kiawah Island and Kiawah Resort Associates, building on this fragile teardrop of land at the western end of Kiawah has been in dispute.

I would like to believe the latest ruling by the state Supreme Court against development of Captain Sam’s would put an end to the issue. History probably indicates otherwise.

I urge Kiawah Development Partners to accept this decision and allow the spit of land to remain pristine for the benefit of the public, Kiawah property owners, the environment and the animals that nest and feed there.

WENDY KULICK

Marsh Edge Lane

Kiawah Island

Not a job for county

A May 20 commentary by Adam J. Shoemaker regarding affordable housing left me puzzled.

The writer mentioned two reports, one in 2014 and another in 2019, and a tool used in other communities, the affordable housing trust fund.

He also mentioned that there is a long list of groups in the Charleston area that support the use of this tool.

What puzzled me is that he seems to think that only Charleston County Council can establish and fund the affordable housing trust fund.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

There is little support in the community to give Charleston County Council a blank check. Council has already cost county taxpayers millions with its lack of real estate knowledge, more precisely the Naval Hospital ordeal. And the council lacks transparency.

More importantly, after so many years, why haven’t the large number of groups that support the trust fund created it along with a list of projects that can be funded?

The trust fund sounds like a great idea, but ideas are easy; execution is everything.

This is not a job for Charleston County Council.

CHARLES DILLARD

Pinelog Lane

Johns Island

Project well done

Hats off to the Beach Company for the great job it did on construction of 310 and 320 Broad St. I drive past the building several times a day and have since construction started.

It is a perfect bookend to the People’s Building at the other end of Broad Street. It looks good, fits well and will be a glowing testament to company founder J.C. Long and his family for a long time.

The only real negative is what the Beach Company had to endure to get plans approved and deal with a vocal minority of neighborhood residents who opposed the project.

There was no merit to the opposition of the marvelous addition. The right result was approved, as evidenced by the final product, and the Beach Company should be commended for carrying through with its plan.

The structure and design are a win-win for all of Charleston.

CHARLES THOMPSON JR.

Riverdale Drive

Charleston

Electricity's failure

To combat global warming by reducing carbon dioxide emissions, it appears that we are moving quickly to electric automobiles in the United States, and possibly Asia and Europe. This is a step in the right direction, but it is only a step.

Electric cars use a lot of electricity and must be frequently recharged. The electricity to recharge the batteries comes from the electric power companies.

And what do the electric power companies use to generate this electricity? Sometimes coal, which is the dirtiest and most polluting of all fuels. The smokestack emissions of coal-fired generating plants are almost all carbon dioxide, which is what we are trying to reduce. Also, the ash contains many hazardous and toxic materials, and it’s difficult to dispose of.

The global warming situation is not going to improve until coal is banned as fuel for electric generation. There are other ways to generate electricity: solar, wind and water (hydroelectric dams), and none of them require any fuel.

Research may find additional ways to generate electricity, such as tides in places that have 20-plus-foot tides and ocean wave action.

JOSEPH KOZAK JR.

Robert E. Lee Drive

Walterboro