Letters: Tax cheaters costing US billions in revenue

It was recently reported in The Washington Post that tax cheaters are costing the United States roughly $175 billion a year in revenue, according to findings by a team of economists and the IRS.

One of the reasons is that the IRS does not have the resources to track down cheaters and collect.

There also were 55 large companies that paid no federal income tax on more than $40 billion in profits last year.

In 1969, President Richard Nixon, a Republican, approved an alternative minimum tax that was designed to ensure that all personal and corporate taxpayers paid some minimum taxes.

This was enacted after public outrage erupted over taxpayers who avoided paying any income taxes.

Over the years there has been legislation that reduced the impact of the alternative minimum tax.

Fast forward to today and President Joe Biden wants to provide the IRS with added resources to go after the billions of taxes due.

And some current Republicans in Congress are opposed because the idea comes from Biden.

STEPHEN BRINKMAN

Pleasant Hill Drive

Charleston

Grimball will be missed

Ed Grimball, who was once Trip Advisor’s No. 1 Tour Guide in Charleston, will be greatly missed.

Ed’s slim features and white beard made him immediately recognizable as he led his group down our streets and through the parks telling the story of his city.

His slow pace, gentle steps and quiet voice made his tours legendary and served as a catalyst for 293 “Excellent” reviews.

Guests wrote of how this “Southern gentleman” was a most enjoyable part of their trip to Charleston.

If you knew Ed, you became accustomed to hearing silly jokes, his obsession with sports and birdwatching, his love for his son and his enthusiasm about all things Charleston.

What you might not know about is his generosity to those who make their homes on the streets, how he overtipped waitstaff, the hours spent in December handing out gift cards to Charleston vendors and his frequenting church car washes to make a big-hearted donation.

During a Charleston sunset, Ed would stand at the Four Corners of Law gazing at St. Michael’s brilliant illumination as the flag over the U.S. Post Office unfurled in the sea breeze.

“How lucky we are as Charlestonians,” he would say. “Is there a more beautiful sight in the world?”

Ed died April 30 in the city he loved.

Today he walks with the likes of Liz Jenkins and Jane Thornhill, admiring heaven’s gleaming streets and glorious gardens, exchanging knowing glances with them and whispering, “We’ve seen as lovely, haven’t we.”

Ed Grimball will be missed.

R.S. BENNETT

Hawks Circle

Hanahan

Herd immunity needed

Could we agree that it is in the best interest of all Americans to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 as soon as possible?

We were made aware more than a year ago of how contagious and deadly the coronavirus is.

Messenger RNA-type vaccine studies began about 10 years ago, and this enabled the pharmaceutical industry to create vaccines to be approved in less than a year.

In one year, 530,000 lives were lost to COVID-19; more than lost in WWII and Vietnam combined.

According to recent statistics from the CDC, more than 32 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19, and 580,000 have died; 245 million have been vaccinated; and the vaccine adverse event reporting system has reported 4,178 deaths for any reason among vaccinated recipients.

Looking at these numbers, one can surmise the following: Americans have a 1 in 10 chance of infection; of the infected, 1 in 570 will die, and those getting a vaccination have a 1 in 58,600 chance of dying for reasons that might or might not be related to the vaccine.

As Americans, we should decide to take the vaccine or not. If we choose not, then make the decision to ignore the science, refuse to wear face masks or follow social distancing guidelines. Go to hospitals and visit with COVID-19 patients to intentionally try to get the virus.

By doing your part, we will successfully achieve herd immunity sooner.

MYRON JOHNSON

Shaftesbury Lane

Summerville

Liz Cheney ditched

Watching Republicans ditch Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday is an exercise in viewing dishonesty and immorality at the highest levels.

It is bad enough that 70 million people decided to vote for Donald Trump, but to continue on with this insanity after the attempted overthrow of the government on Jan. 6 shows just how low the Republican Party has sunk.

Forget politics, that is not the subject.

WILLIAM A. JOHNSON

Serotina Court

Mount Pleasant