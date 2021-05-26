Letters: Supreme Court has upheld limits on gun rights of individuals

A May 24 letter writer stated that the right to bear arms was meant for the people, without the government’s permission, “to go about armed, concealed or otherwise if they chose to or not.”

The 5-4 majority opinion, written by Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia on June 26, 2006, noted in District of Columbia v. Heller that the right to keep and bear arms is subject to regulation, such as concealed weapons prohibitions, limits on the rights of felons and the mentally ill, laws forbidding the carrying of weapons in certain locations, laws imposing conditions on commercial sales, and prohibitions on carrying of dangerous and unusual weapons. It stated that this was not an exhaustive list of the regulatory measures that would be presumptively permissible under the Second Amendment.

A recent editorial by The Post and Courier stated that those limitations were upheld numerous times.

IRVING ROSENFELD

Simpkins Street

James Island

School letter right

Kudos to the well-written letter on Saturday from a senior at Charleston County School of the Arts.

The last paragraph says it all: “It is important to help those who are struggling in regular schools, but condemning institutions that seek to help our most brilliant students is not the way to do so.”

RON WEST

Surrey Avenue

Summerville

Curfew a bad idea

Charleston City Council thinks that because a large gathering of young people turned violent and some of the people may have been under 16 we really need a curfew for all people under 16.

Have elected officials not seen examples recently where police interactions with unarmed people turned out badly?

Do they really think we need to make new laws so that police are intruding on the suspicion that they may be under 16?

We are overburdened with laws. Do we really need to start harassing young people who may, or may not, be under 16 because of one fight that, incidentally, was not started by people under 16?

Do officials even know if anyone in the fight was under 16? And isn’t it already illegal to attack and stab people?

Why bother the multitudes of young people not attacking and stabbing people? Why make their being on city streets illegal after a certain time of night?

This is surely one of the most unneeded laws City Council has ever proposed. And it will cause even more unfortunate interactions between police and the population.

Will they be handcuffing and wrestling with recalcitrant youths who may think they are free Americans and should not be bothered by police on the street?

Will they be shocking them with stun guns or taking their cigarettes?

This is a bad idea.

GLORIA B. JENKINS

Stonewood Drive

Charleston

Critical race theory

It would be naive to assume that the thrust of critical race theory is a new ideology, as it is merely Marxism recast as a means to undermine our republic, insinuating the whole of our social order is a product of racism and must end through the process of reorientation in K-12, federal and state governments and corporate America.

No longer a “class struggle,” it is now disguised as equity-based, culturally responsible teaching and inclusive language that is the soft sell, but it has at its heart ominous intentions.

Fully understood, it would be found to be lacking in any reason, illogical and hardly anti-racist, to make such conclusions by the evidence.

One could imagine Martin Luther King Jr. would be confounded to see we have abandoned his quest for a just society and the dream as he envisioned it 58 years ago.

GARY FREDERICKS

Harbor Point Court

Summerville

Stop drug costs act

As South Carolina and the rest of America begin to reopen from the coronavirus pandemic, I am grateful for the research and innovation from our pharmaceutical companies that created vaccines that not only work but that are allowing us to return to some sense of normalcy.

When we first entered a lockdown state in early 2020, I don’t think any of us anticipated the months of uncertainty ahead. In all of my 68 years, the anxiety, fear and worry that COVID-19 created was unimaginable.

My daughters and their families live within a few miles of my home, but for most of the past year, we were angst-ridden over whether it was safe to visit with one another.

Finally, after months of quiet holidays and drive-by visits, we can all safely celebrate life again together.

Having received my two Pfizer shots, I look forward to attending my granddaughter’s dance recitals and reading to my grandson at his school.

These memories and get-togethers and the return to pre-COVID normal would not have happened if not for the scientists and researchers, and the persistent focus on delivering a successful vaccine to the public. We all owe a great debt of gratitude and thanks to America’s innovative pharmaceutical companies.

And that means protecting them against future roadblocks to innovation like H.R.3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act.

Our legislators cannot pass such a bill, especially at a critical time like now.

ROBERT NELSON

Bristol Terrace

Mount Pleasant