Letters: Stop wildlife extinction, or we may be next

In the Sunday Post and Courier, I read an editorial and a letter to the editor that were very disheartening.

The editorial was about Interstate 73 and its impact on 324 acres of wetlands.

This road would also cut off a corridor for black bears and fragment other wildlife habitat.

The letter to the editor talked about the breeding habitat of the painted buntings that will soon be destroyed on Sullivan’s Island.

We refuse to accept and acknowledge how our actions impact other species, and yet we think we’re immune from what we do to them.

I recorded “Extinction,” a PBS program, and watched only 12 minutes of it.

An entomologist stated that a quarter of all insect species will become extinct in her lifetime. She said, “I find that absolutely horrifying.”

I erased the program when it came to the pangolin and the terrible cruelty these animals experience at the hands of poachers.

The pangolin is the most widely trafficked animal in the world. Pangolin are trafficked by the thousands for their scales, which are boiled off their bodies for use in traditional medicine; for their meat, which is a high-end delicacy in parts of Asia; and for their blood, which is seen as a healing tonic, according to CNN.

As we continue to push more species to extinction, we will not be far behind. Because of our arrogance and ignorance, we refuse to learn that all life forms are connected and there is a balance that must be maintained if we are to survive.

If we’re this stupid, however, the best thing for the planet might just be the extinction of Homo sapiens.

PATRICIA A. LUCK

Pinelog Lane

Johns Island

Baseball strikes out

It was shortly after America entered World War II when President Franklin Roosevelt was approached with the thought that baseball, the sport that had been affectionately dubbed “America’s Pastime,” should be discontinued with the country’s young men being sent into harm’s way.

FDR nixed that idea with the reasoning that the citizenry needed an opportunity to relax and forget about the stresses commensurate with a country at war.

Roosevelt reasoned that America needed a diversion, and baseball was it. It would get one’s mind off the worries of the day.

Not so today. War or no war, football, basketball and baseball have become platforms for players and owners to demonstrate their political agendas.

Black Lives Matter has been painted on basketball courts; football players kneel in protest during the playing of the national anthem, and now baseball has moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver as a protest to Georgia’s new voting statute.

It is the purpose of sporting events to bring the general public entertainment, a chance to watch athletes of exceptional skill.

It is quite another to expect fans to pay good money to see a game and be subject to a political rant.

As for the All-Star Game’s move to Denver, there is no joy in Mudville tonight, for the mighty Casey has struck out.

THOMAS P. LOWNDES JR.

Rutledge Avenue

Charleston

Public rails meet needs

When most folks think about Charleston, they think of food, architecture or Southern charm. But the Port of Charleston is an economic driver, both locally and across the South.

One key to the Port of Charleston’s success is its rail connections. Daily express service from two of the nation’s largest freight railroads connects Charleston to intermodal hubs across the Southeast, Gulf and Midwest, and rail service to the state’s inland ports helps move goods quickly while easing the burden on local infrastructure.

Freight railroads kept 3.6 million truckloads off of South Carolina roads in 2019.

Railroads are a success story in Charleston for the same reason they got the best grade in the American Society of Civil Engineers’ recent Infrastructure Report Card: They are self-sufficient. They use their own private capital, about $25 billion a year, to invest in the rail network.

As South Carolina’s newest representative in Congress, Nancy Mace will have an important voice in the ongoing debate about infrastructure investments. I hope she keeps the importance of freight railroads and their lesson of covering their own infrastructure costs front-of-mind.

CHRISTY SAMMON

S.C. director for GoRail

College Street

Carrollton, Georgia

Sheheen’s sad appeal

Former state senator and two-time gubernatorial hopeful Vincent Sheheen’s appeal to voters is awfully naive.

“[I]f you want a more moderate Democratic Party, you’d be voting for me,” he said in a recent Post and Courier story. “If you don’t vote for me, then all that’s left is the very liberal people.”

Has it occurred to him that he might appeal more to voters if he became a more conservative Democrat?

JOSEPH R. COCKRELL

South Battery

Charleston