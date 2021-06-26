Letters: State lawmakers stuck in past, ignores needs of today

I don’t believe anyone objects to citizens spending their own money any way they choose, but too much of our current political energy and tax money seems to be spent on celebrating and memorializing past victims or vilifying past leaders by tearing down their statues.

Until South Carolina gets beyond the past and starts to focus on what needs fixing today, we will continue to be another state where lawmakers will spend tax revenue on almost anything that might get them another vote.

How many projects, such as street improvements, flooding issues or the burying of utility lines, could be accomplished with the millions of tax dollars we spend on museums, memorials and now even a new holiday?

Has a memorial or new holiday ever really changed anyone’s life?

Do museum and memorial visits actually motivate someone to get an education, get a job, enhance their quality of life or create family values?

Learning from the past misfortunes of others may be worthwhile, but it’s hard to march forward when you have your head stuck in the past.

A.D. HEATHCOCK

Palisades Drive

Mount Pleasant

Catholic debate

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops would do better to clean up its own house before trying to punish politicians who believe it is a woman’s right to decide what is best for her body.

For years, a woman’s choice has been ruled by men, and it needs to stop.

For many years, some priests and other clergy have abused young boys and girls.

A majority of American Catholic women use or have used birth control, and some have had abortions, and they still take communion.

MARYANN CARRUTHERS

Old Castle Loop

Myrtle Beach

Beware China’s legacy

On July 1, China’s Communist Party will celebrates its centennial anniversary.

Although only 6.6% of the population are members, the party controls every aspect of life in China.

As part of the celebration, Xi Jinping, China’s leader who has already established his position, is in the process of revising history.

This appears to be an attempt to justify his suppression of dissent, which includes the near genocide of the Uyghurs and Turkic Muslims, the crackdown on Hong Kong independence and total censorship. This has even intimidated Americans sympathetic to Taiwan.

This attempt to rewrite the brutal history of Mao may be ambitious even for a despot like Xi.

From 1947 to 1951, the party committed “classicide,” eliminating 30 million landowners.

From 1958 to 1962, Mao’s Great Leap Forward to industrialize and collectivize the populace ended up starving or killing an estimated 40 million Chinese.

Between 1966 and 1976, the party’s Cultural Revolution cost 10 million lives through torture, murder and starvation.

Tiananmen Square is not to be overlooked in considering the extent of the Communist Party’s totalitarian control of all aspects of life in China.

Xi may rewrite as he will, but the truth will out.

All the pomp and circumstance of the anniversary will be countered by the silent screams and shouts of the lost souls of tragic repression.

Make no mistake, this is one anniversary that truly deserves attention, concern and a realistic understanding of unrevised history.

JAMIE GOUGH

Camp Road

Charleston

Research facts

When a news source publishes an article exposing a law or action that hurts not just the country’s economy but goes against constitutional rights, the people you think would be the most disturbed are instead the ones rejecting the source.

They immediately attack it as left-wing propaganda, progressive and unpatriotic.

Instead, why don’t they check the facts before reacting so harshly against their own best interests and others?

Are not the most treacherous of anti-patriotic people the ones who support laws that allow corporations to pay zero federal income tax while spending millions of dollars in lobbying and hiding profits offshore?

Instead of shooting the messenger, why not look into the facts from reliable, independent sources.

BEVERLY WATROUS

Cornerstone Lane

Myrtle Beach