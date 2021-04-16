Letters: State flag crescent should be identified

In discussing the South Carolina state flag, the main topic has been the shape of the palmetto tree.

The crescent shape on the flag also needs definition.

The crescent has been portrayed as a waxing and a waning moon as well as a gorget, depending on which way the crescent faces.

The gorget was a protective device worn around the neck in pre-Revolutionary times to protect the neck from a sword injury.

It eventually became a crescent worn as a medal around the neck signifying infantry troops and was worn by Gen. William Moultrie and others during the Revolutionary War.

There must be some historians out there besides the ones who helped pick the design who could verify if our flag has a crescent moon or a gorget and in which direction it should face.

I submit it represents the gorget medal worn during the war and is not a phase of the moon at all.

Comments, major points of disagreement and emotional outbursts are welcome, but let’s decide what it is and how it should face on our state flag.

MIKE WEST

Asmont Drive

Wando

Make voting easier

The backlash to the backlash to Georgia’s new voting law is missing the point.

Many people are speaking out to enumerate the many other states that have even more restrictive laws on the books.

The simple fact is that all states should work to make it easier to vote, not harder.

We live in a representative democracy where each citizen, regardless of economic status and ability, should have the same voice in deciding an election.

Many economic factors contribute to people’s inability to vote: hourly work requirements, lack of transportation, time requirements because of family circumstances and more.

Georgia’s law is being criticized and has led to boycotts because of its timing.

It seems to be passed in response to the narrow defeat of Republican candidates in the 2020 elections.

And the Republican-majority legislature seems to have felt a need to move quickly before they become a minority.

Previously, states with a Republican majority in leadership did not fear a wave of Democrats being elected because many Democrats had little voice.

But more people are finding their voices and realizing they should have the same say and their vote should be counted, regardless of their economic status or ability to take a day to stand in long lines.

The majority position and opinion should be the victor, and every valid vote should be encouraged and counted.

What are Georgia Republicans afraid of?

CHRISTINE M. STROBEL

Middle Dam Court

Johns Island

Help life after birth

Gov. Henry McMaster recently stated that nothing was more important in this state than making sure that abortions are not allowed.

Apparently, the governor needs to remember the people of this state after they are born.

There are many other important things that need to be done:

1. Make sure that the homeless can find an affordable place to live.

2. Work to make sure that students in grades K-12 are attending schools rated among the Top 10 in the country, not the bottom 10.

3. See that all citizens have affordable health care.

4. Reduce violence in domestic relationships.

5. Reduce the number of people killed by shootings in the state.

6. Make sure that all areas of the state have major businesses going into the communities so that all people have a chance to work.

7. Find ways to make sure nobody in our state goes hungry.

8. Protect our air, land and waterways so they are free of pollution.

9. Find ways for citizens to afford public utilities.

10. Protect all of our senior citizens.

Instead of telling us about how important the abortion issue is, maybe Gov. McMaster can explain how he would solve all of these issues for the state.

DANIEL RINGEL

Andover Way

Mount Pleasant

New town motto

Summerville’s original town seal was inscribed with the motto, “Sacra Pinus Esto,” or “The Pine is Sacred.

This motto may have been true at some point in the town’s history, but it certainly no longer applies to the “Flower Town in the Pines.”

As evidence, one need only take a drive along Parkwood and Shepard streets. Where wooded areas once stood, there are only clear-cut and nearly clear-cut lots.

Development has hit this town hard. Development is not bad when done in a responsible manner.

In the town of Summerville, however, it is apparently being done to maximize developer profits (and the town tax base), which means cramming as many houses as possible onto each acre at the expense of the very trees the town claims to view as sacred.

The town has clearly chosen money over trees. A more appropriate motto would be “Sacra Pecunia Esto,” or “Money is sacred.”

VAUGHN HOWARD

Gaillard Lane

Summerville