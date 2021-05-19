Letters: Start this boating season with a safety class

This year’s National Safe Boating Week (May 22-28) should help bring a special focus for those intending to enjoy outings on Charleston’s waters.

Weary of the isolation caused by the pandemic, many who are taking to recreational boating for the first time may be unaware of the rules of the road, the proper safety precautions or the hazards that exist.

The fact is more than 600 boaters die in the U.S. each year, most of those from drowning. Invariably, many of those lost were not wearing life vests.

We urge boat owners to request one of the Coast Guard Auxiliary’s vessel safety exams. They’re free, informative, fast and we come to you. Our boating safety classes have long been popular with novice boaters. Our veteran instructors cover all the essentials including navigation, boat handling, safety equipment, marine radios, towing, signs, local tides and currents, chart reading and much more.

Taking advantage of those offers provides knowledge to operate safely and with confidence. And those qualities make a day on our glorious waters truly relaxing, providing great fun and happy memories to last forever.

DAVID DESPLACES

Commander, East Cooper Flotilla

MIKE HARVEY

Commander, Charleston Flotilla

USCG Auxiliary

Olde Central Way

Mount Pleasant

Solution is problem

When news of the Colonial Pipeline hack first emerged, the news media said not to panic, that everything would be OK. Then a little later, it was stated that there may be gas shortages, prices may go up and there could be long lines. They didn’t exactly know when this would be over.

Within hours, there were long lines, gas prices went up and some stations ran out of gas.

This a case of the solution to the problem being the problem because the prediction of a problem encouraged people to get out and act.

A similar example happened early during the pandemic. I know because I still have lots of toilet paper and alcohol.

We don’t want to be alarmists, nor do we want to be overly cautious. Sometimes we need to take a second look at who is presenting the information and their objectives in doing so.

JAMES MULDROW

Woodlands Ridge Road

Columbia

Protect forest

My grandfather first purchased land on Sullivan’s Island in 1910.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Generations of our family have grown up spending time on the island, and we have all inherited an appreciation and respect for the natural environment. Our family homes on the island also have suffered from the effects of tropical storms and hurricanes, homes that have been protected, to some degree, by the maritime forest.

The land on which the forest resides is held in a public trust. Allowing a few residents who are disturbed that their views of the ocean are hampered by natural growth to successfully cut the forest would be catastrophic to the safety of the animals and homes.

The next major storm could wash away many of the homes if the maritime forest was not there to protect them.

Additionally, the animals that use the forest on migrations may die if it’s not there to replenish them along the way.

We all have a duty and responsibility to protect the maritime forest for the benefits it provides to animals, homeowners and citizens of our state, and even to protect the Bluestein plaintiffs from their shortsighted goals.

I encourage everyone to contact the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Army Corps of Engineers and ask them to preserve this necessary and natural habitat.

MYRA JONES

Dragoon Drive

Mount Pleasant

Protect finances

Firefighters like myself never know what’s around the corner.

Between COVID-19 and a slow economy, the past year has thrown us more curveballs than we could ever have imagined, adding stress to our jobs.

It’s important for me to know that my livelihood is safe. As a first responder, I am a member of a public pension plan that will help me take care of my family after retirement.

This is why I am such a strong advocate for the market remaining free and open.

Investment tools, like hedge funds, are critical for securing stability for pensions. Financially stable pensions provide retirement security and peace of mind for first responders.

I make regular contributions to my pension, both for retirement and for the grim reality that I might not make it home one day.

In turn, the pension manager relies on hedge funds to secure the stability of the actual pension and my financial future.

There’s been recent talk by lawmakers of implementing stock taxes, which would hurt first responders by threatening our pensions.

It is simple: Politicians who care about first responders should stop pushing for laws that unfairly target hedge funds.

In a time where almost nothing is certain, it’s unacceptable to put a stable future for my family at risk.

JOSEPH “BO” BOWERS JR.

Chief, Hanahan Fire Department

Campbell Street

Hanahan