Letters: Snakes in nature see you; be sure to see them

I was walking on a trail in the woods a couple of years ago and saw that two young men from Argentina had noticed a snake lying in the woods near a cypress tree.

I told them to give it a wide berth and back away because that particular snake was either a very dangerous cottonmouth or water moccasin. I told them it was venomous, but that did not seem to bother them. Then I told them it was poisonous (a word they likely understood better), and they immediately backed up.

The dictionary defines “venomous” as “having a poison gland or glands and able to inflict a poisonous wound by biting or stinging.”

Over the years, I have trained thousands of people involved in safety teams, schools, Scouts, churches and other groups about snakes.

I am old school about sharing information about venomous snakes in the South. Everyone should learn to identify the families of snakes carrying deadly venom and seek medical help whenever or wherever they are bit.

Get a positive ID of the snake, a picture if possible, so an expert can identify it.

About 95 out of 100 people cannot distinguish between a watersnake (nonvenomous) from a moccasin (venomous).

I have met many hunters who have spent years in the woods and are unable to tell the difference between a corn snake (nonvenomous) from a copperhead (venomous) or a coral snake (venomous) from a scarlet king snake (nonvenomous).

The snakes are out there. You might not see them, but they will see you.

DICK WINTERS

Pinehurst Avenue

Charleston

Broken America

How ironic syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts’ May 23 essay was published the morning after 14 were shot and one killed in North Charleston.

We now have 1970s-style rising crime rates, year-long leftist riots, increasing homelessness, growing inflation, rising gasoline prices, increasing taxes, Mideast wars, attacks on individual rights, open borders. That’s “what’s going on.”

While Democrats have controlled the most troubled major cities for the past 60 years, the mothers and brothers who Marvin Gaye sang about continue to suffer.

As in the 1960s, the family unit is still broken in urban America.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result, which is exactly what we’re doing.

ROB GREER

Periwinkle Drive

Mount Pleasant

Never forget Jan. 6

The Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was a spectacle to watch. Some want to forget it ever happened. Wouldn’t that encourage a repeat?

How many times are we to not learn from history?

How many times are we to stumble into a catastrophic self-made mess?

To forget is to embolden. Wake up, America.

GEORGE NEWTON

Riverland Drive

Charleston

Mental health care

I am somewhat baffled that the focus of the Jamal Sutherland story has been primarily on law enforcement.

I’m appalled at how this man was treated.

Why did Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, a mental health facility, give him over to police?

Mr. Sutherland was clearly suffering an episode that the mental health facility is designed to handle. They have the trained staff, patient rooms with doors that lock and the appropriate medications for just such a case.

What did law enforcement have to offer? A cell?

As communities across America seek improvements to policing, one suggested improvement is that mental health professionals handle mental health issues instead of law enforcement agencies.

This man was in the setting that should have been able to deal with the situation.

SHARON ROBLES

Babington Way

Mount Pleasant

Farewell to carrier

The words of the famous Drifters’ song “Don’t go, please stay!” came to mind when I read with great dismay the goodbye letter from my steadfast morning newspaper carrier, Angie Lewis.

She’s been the lifeline of this home delivery dinosaur who hangs onto holding the news in his hands while drinking coffee and solving the world’s problems.

Oftentimes more efficient and reliable than the postal service, I’ve enjoyed her daily contributions.

Thanks, Angie. Your successor has big shoes to fill.

LENNY BRANCH

Jasper Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island