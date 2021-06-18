Letters: Sisters of Charity reaches $80M milestone

Watching ocean waves crash on the South Carolina shoreline leaving seashells in their wake and pipers scrambling on the sand, I am reminded that everything has a place and a function in God’s world.

Looking back over the 25 years I have served as president and CEO of the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina, I see similarities between the ocean and our philanthropic ecosystem.

To succeed, we rely on the assistance of volunteers, board members, community leaders, staff members and grantees. We all play a role.

In addition to marking our 25th anniversary, the foundation reached a significant milestone this month, meeting the $80 million mark in grants awarded.

These dollars have helped more than 3,000 organizations in all of the state’s 46 counties.

We also have partnered with other funding organizations and government agencies to leverage our grant dollars to bring another $42 million into the state in support of the foundation’s work.

Sisters of Charity has aided grantee partners during the most trying times of South Carolina’s recent history, including the 1,000-year flood, the Emanuel AME Church shooting and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our staff has had the blessing of meeting thousands of state nonprofit leaders who are carrying out the Sisters’ mission through our grant funding by serving the most marginalized and vulnerable with humble hearts and steadfast determination.

Like the waves, we will remain constant to our mission of strategically using resources to reduce poverty through the action, advocacy and leadership of the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine for many more years to come.

TOM KEITH

President and CEO

Sisters of Charity Foundation of SC

Middleburg Drive

Columbia

Thanks, Manchin

I want to thank Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for standing up for our country and for seeing the big picture on what makes our country great.

If Democratic senators are able to remove the filibuster from the rules of the Senate, we will truly be on a path to losing our republic.

Thank you, Sen. Manchin, for standing up and following your heart.

I remember the following saying by the late President Ronald Reagan:

“Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. And those in world history who have known freedom and then lost it have never known it again.”

JOE MAYO

Gunnison Street

Mount Pleasant

Stop health cuts

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

As many of us begin thinking about the return to “normal,” the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will affect all of us for years to come.

Health care providers are no exception.

For specialty providers like physical and occupational therapists, the pandemic caused patient volume to plummet.

Data shows that physical therapy saw a 34% drop in Medicare spending between January and June 2020, while the challenges of safely providing care caused costs to rise.

If that wasn’t bad enough, federal health policy is dealing another blow by advancing devastating Medicare cuts that threaten to limit patient access and harm the sustainability of the health care system.

Congress must step in to stop more Medicare cuts to specialty care before it’s too late.

Health care providers and seniors are counting on them.

DANELLE LOUDER

Bienville Road

North Charleston

Floods and housing

The front page of the Monday Post and Courier reiterates our ongoing flooding problem. Right next to it is an article about adding more housing on some lots.

Covering land is one of the major problems that adds to flooding in our area.

HARRIET PRATT

Ravens View

Johns Island

Edisto ancestors

Greg Estevez will delve into finding Edisto Island African American ancestors as part of the celebration and recognition of Juneteenth, which celebrates slaves being freed by President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Estevez is a direct descendant of the family who owned the Hutchinson House, the oldest house on Edisto Island associated with the black community after the Civil War. It was the residence of Henry Hutchinson, a freed slave.

Estevez is also the author of “Edisto Island: The African American Journey” and a board member of the Edisto Island Museum.

His talk, “Finding Our Edisto Island Ancestors,” will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the New First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Edisto Island.

For more information, call 904-386-1274.

JIM WENTHE

Russell Creek Road

Edisto Island