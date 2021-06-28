Letters: SC has problem with getting COVID-19 vaccination for the common good

The author of a Wednesday letter to the editor complained that people should not be enticed into getting a vaccine.

The letter stated that the writer’s and other people’s individual rights were being jeopardized by such action.

When Vice President Kamala Harris recently visited Greenville to encourage more South Carolinians to get vaccinated, she was told by Gov. Henry McMaster and Rep. Nancy Mace that she was not welcome here and that South Carolina does not have a problem.

The fact is that we do have a problem, but many of our elected leaders refuse to recognize the fact.

South Carolina ranks near the bottom of states whose population is fully vaccinated. This means that COVID-19 remains a threat.

In a recent commentary, New York Times conservative columnist David Brooks states that “we’re not asking you to storm the beaches of Iwo Jima; we’re asking you to walk into a (expletive) CVS.”

He further states that given our current divisive politics and our refusal to sacrifice for the common good, that we could probably not win World War II.

That is a true tragedy in as much as those men and women who were willing to sacrifice for the common good some 75 years ago did so that future generations of Americans could live responsibly in a free country.

JOHN WOODS

Pine Island View

Mount Pleasant

McConnell off base

When asked recently about the issue of reparations for the descendants of enslaved African Americans, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea.”

First of all, it was more than 240 years ago when our country was established and accepted slavery in our Constitution. And, it was more than 400 years ago when enslaved Africans were brought to America.

As a result of slavery, economic advances were made by the country as well as individual citizens. While those of us currently living were not enslavers, the white citizens of our country have benefited from our original sin of slavery, to the detriment of our fellow black citizens.

Mr. McConnell went on to say that it would be difficult to determine who should be compensated because, “We’ve had waves of immigrants as well come to the country and experience dramatic discrimination of one kind or another.”

His attempt to compare people who were forcibly brought here against their will to work for the benefit of others to immigrants who came voluntarily and lived freely under our system of government is specious and insulting to those who were enslaved.

Whether you agree with the idea of reparations or not, these are not arguments that should be used to support a decision to reject it.

WILLIAM KOPIS

Seven Farms Drive

Charleston

Research facts

When a news source publishes an article exposing a law or action that hurts not just the country’s economy but goes against constitutional rights, the people you think would be the most disturbed are instead the ones rejecting the source.

They immediately attack it as left-wing propaganda, progressive and unpatriotic.

Instead, why don’t they check the facts before reacting so harshly against their own self-interest and ours?

Are not the most treacherous of anti-patriotic people the ones who support laws that allow corporations to pay zero federal income tax while spending millions of dollars in lobbying and hiding profits offshore?

Instead of shooting the messenger, why not look into the facts from reliable, independent sources.

BEVERLY WATROUS

Cornerstone Lane

Myrtle Beach

Cunningham wrong

I cannot agree with the Thursday letter writer touting former Rep. Joe Cunningham for South Carolina governor.

He has shown a penchant for wanting my government to own my constitutionally guaranteed rights.

He supports Rep. Jim Clyburn’s bill that purports to close the Charleston loophole by changing the approval time to purchase a firearm from three days to 10 days.

This will prohibit the exercise of my Second Amendment right to bear arms until my government says that I may.

FORREST BONNER

Madison Court

Mount Pleasant