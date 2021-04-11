Letters: Road expansion options needed for parkway, I-526

As I read the local news regarding transportation issues within the Greater Charleston area, I’ve noticed similarities in the controversies surrounding Phase 3 of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway and the extension of Interstate 526.

I-526 was meant to alleviate traffic on U.S. Highway 17, while the parkway was meant to alleviate traffic on U.S. Highway 17A.

Today, road congestion remains on both roads as well as the expensive bypasses meant to alleviate traffic. Both road projects are not fully completed as planned.

Residents living in the vicinity of these proposed road projects have organized opposition for years. But they aren’t just waving their fists. They are reaching out to transportation officials to consider creative alternatives to the car-centric models.

We need more options in transportation, such as mass transit and safer infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians.

If the parkway extension is approved, one of the biggest losses to the quality of life for many Summerville residents will be decreased access to the Sawmill Branch Bike and Pedestrian Trail, as well as the loss of 51 acres of wetlands in an area that is a key component for flood control.

The Greater Charleston area has been through enough anxiety due to the pandemic.

It’s time to be rid of the anxieties of poorly planned road projects such as Phase 3 of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway and the widening and extension of I-526.

It’s time to change the model in planning the future of transportation.

BEN HOUGH

Thames Avenue

Summerville

Give reason to vote

I am writing in response to the April 7 Post and Courier article, “Graham, McMaster decry Dems’ voting bill.”

Not only did Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster fail to offer any evidence for their contentions that the House-passed voting rights bill would damage voting integrity, they did not mention the real reason for opposition, which is, as Graham explained in the fall, “If we don’t do something about voting by mail, we’re going to lose the ability to elect a Republican in this country.”

Instead of making it hard for people to vote, wouldn’t it be better, and more American, for Republicans to give more people a reason to vote for them?

SKIP JOHNSON

Gilmore Road

Charleston

Georgia voting act

Once again it appears a small group of concerned citizens as well as communication and media outlets have taken a cancel culture approach in regard to the Georgia voting act, SB202.

One of the sensitive parts of this 98-page bill is the prohibition of providing water or food to people in line at a polling place unless the provider works for the poll.

This would prohibit any political party from placing a sign 150 feet from the polling place letting potential voters know they could have free food and drink while they wait in line.

I wonder if that might change a vote or two.

Should we go backward and only allow registered voters to vote in person with proper identification?

It’s funny how that method was not viewed as discriminatory 50 years ago when I started voting.

The bottom line is that the voting bill applies to all persons, regardless of party.

The key is how each political party works within the rules to get its voters in a position to vote.

In Georgia this past election, it appears the Democrats did a better job. Nothing prohibits the Republicans from working harder and smarter the next time.

Somehow we need to get back to a time where the ones with the loudest voices do not rule.

DOUGLAS MILLER

Old Tavern Court

Mount Pleasant

A classic lesson?

“This story is so unrealistic!”

My teen granddaughter was exasperated with the old classic “Lord of the Flies.”

“What’s it about?” I asked.

“This plane crashes on a deserted island. The passengers are all young school boys.”

“That could happen,” I said.

She nodded. “At first, they decide to elect a leader, named Ralph. They agree to divide into two groups. One builds shelters. The other hunts for food.”

“Sounds reasonable,” I said.

“But these hunters have their own leader, named Jack, and they lose the big picture.”

“How so?”

“For example, the macho hunters are too distracted with their hunting wild pigs and don’t see a passing ship. So they fail to light the rescue fire!”

“Ouch! That’s not good.”

“In the end the hunters ignore the democracy, ignore the rules they had all agreed on and try to kill the leaders of the nonhunters!”

“So ... why is that unrealistic?” I asked.

“Grandpa! Even 10-year-olds would know to put aside differences for the good of the whole group. And that’s what I wrote my essay on.”

“What grade did you earn?”

“She gave me a C+.”

“Did she write any comments?”

“She said I was politically naive.”

WILL FELTS

Marsh Point Drive

Charleston

Respect wildlife

I am upset about so many businesses and homes being built in wooded areas.

Where are the animals supposed to go?

Lately, I have seen more deer and other wildlife killed along roads.

Vacant buildings and homes should all be used up first before businesses or homes can be built.

It is frustrating when people build a new home in the woods or by waterways but then complain about the wild animals, wishing they could be removed.

Are they kidding? They have built in the animals’ natural habit and territory.

It’s not fair to the wildlife, as they were here first.

There are a lot of vacant buildings that can be reused and repurposed.

DENISE VANDEE

Hummingbird Avenue

Ladson