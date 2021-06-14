Letters: Riverland Drive roundabout solution was better option

There is no shortage of traffic issues in Charleston, but on James Island, one intersection is a long-standing source of anxiety, accidents and tragedy.

At Riverland Drive and Central Park Road, our community faces a daily battle to navigate the intersection safely.

In November and again in December, Charleston County Council voted for a solution that adequately addressed the issues the area posed with Alternative 3, also known as the “dog bone” roundabout.

The dual roundabouts would slow traffic, allowing those attempting to turn left onto Riverland, the most common source of accidents, to safely make their way home, allow for a proper flow of traffic that constantly builds up, minimally impact grand oak trees, and minimally impact long-time residents living there.

On June 8, County Council officially rescinded its vote for Alternative 3, disregarding what the community supports, including more than 100 responses this month.

Instead, Sen. Sandy Senn has proposed a flashing yellow light and right-turn lane.

At a June 3 County Council Planning and Public Works Committee meeting, arguments for rescinding the original plan in favor of a turn lane included the belief that roundabouts speed up traffic (DOT disagrees), that the change will reduce the impact on residential property, that the change will be more affordable and that a turn lane will improve safety for pedestrians, including students.

The new plan, however, further impacts visibility to turn left, does not halt traffic for pedestrians and removes more grand oaks.

Why are the community’s wishes being ignored? County Council has yet to address our concerns.

ELLIOT VOLKMAN

Bradham Road

Charleston

Democracy dies

I’m responding to the June 6 commentary by syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts, who believes the “GOP constitutes a threat to democracy.”

I agree with Pitts that democracy is dying; free speech is no longer free. Anyone who doesn’t conform to political correctness and woke dogma is subject to cancellation.

Those who have objected have suffered. In fact, newspaper editors have been forced to quit and corporate executives have been fired for opinions opposing woke dogma.

Darkness has indeed claimed democracy. But it’s not Republicans who created woke, it was Democrats.

Can you name anyone in the media who has suffered for attacking Trump or Republicans? And, it isn’t Republicans who wanted to stack the Supreme Court or want to make Washington, D.C., a state, securing two Senate seats.

Best of all, Democrats now intend to create one-party rule by federalizing all national elections. H.R.1 would institute national mail-in voting and allow voters to vote by simply signing a statement verifying their identity.

It mandates same-day voter registration and 15 days of early voting.

Late-arriving qualified ballots and counting of votes can occur up to 10 days after Election Day, providing plenty of time for mischief.

The law overturns laws against ballot harvesting, letting voters designate anyone to collect their ballots.

This lets partisan operatives collect voters’ ballots while giving them control over their delivery to polling stations.

Thanks to Democratic mania for power, if democracy dies, this law, more than anything else, will be its cause.

BILL BISSETTE

Short Street

Charleston

Not-so-great service

If you don’t look too closely, it seems like great customer service:

You contact S.C. Department of Transportation to ask to have the ditch cleaned between the road and your property. The department sends four trucks, a mini excavator and five guys. In half a day, the ditch in front of your property is cleaned out.

But does the crew clean out the ditch until it reaches a connecting ditch so it will actually drain any water? No.

Does the crew clean out the ditch directly across the road, which is full of debris from tree cuttings the department did just months before? No.

Does the crew leave bright orange cable TV wires chopped in half? Yes.

Does the crew knock over your mailbox, then put it back crooked and say, “It’s the best we can do”? Yes.

The best part is neighbors up and down the street want the same service.

So this gets repeated over and over again without any of the segments joined to produce actual drainage.

This fine customer service is a huge misuse of resources.

COLIN BENTLEY

Old Pond Road

Johns Island

Comparison fails

The June 9 letter to the editor comparing the Jan. 6 “acts of treason and insurrection” to the Manson cult murders overlooks one crucial fact: The only person killed on that day was one of Donald Trump’s “panderers.”

So what is the equivalency between Trump and Charlie Manson, and for what is Trump to be held responsible?

ROBERT G. CURRIN JR.

Palmetto Pointe Lane

Edisto Island