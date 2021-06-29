Letters: Riverland Drive option was proposed by Councilwoman Honeycutt

On June 14, a letter writer mistakenly wrote that I proposed a right turn lane and flashing yellow light as the remedy for safety and traffic concerns at the intersection of Riverland Drive and Central Park Road.

While I welcome any long overdue improvement to the intersection, that proposed solution belonged to Charleston County Councilwoman Jenny Honeycutt.

My preference was for a smaller version of the stoplight option, which was never presented to the public but which was designed by traffic engineer Howard Chapman at my request.

The stoplight would have taken fewer trees, cost $2 million less, been implemented faster and taken very little heirs property. Our solution was not accepted.

The letter writer was correct in that three years ago, county consultants presented three public options, which were all bad, and the dog bone design was selected by popular vote.

That vote, however, was taken before I-526 was funded. Once funded, I asked DOT officials whether a 10-year traffic standard would suffice rather than a 30-year standard since the Mark Clark was scheduled for completion within the next eight years.

Once complete, Riverland Drive will be significantly relieved of traffic. DOT agreed.

After the vote, a shortened stoplight solution became viable as opposed to the confusing dog bone proposal, which incidentally, has never been tried in South Carolina and there are very few nationwide.

Regardless, I am thankful for Ms. Honeycutt’s advocacy and council’s funding as her suggested improvements will be made quickly and the new sidewalks will be a fabulous addition.

Sen. SANDY SENN

House District 41

Palmcrest Drive

Johns Island

No excuse on Medicaid

During state budget decisions, there was no consideration for expanding Medicaid, which reflects the partisan-driven intransigence of Gov. Henry McMaster.

That means 200,000 low-income adults will remain in the coverage gap, ineligible for traditional Medicare or the premium subsidy features of the Affordable Care Act. The state leaves an enormous amount of federal funds on the table.

Under recent stimulus legislation, South Carolina could receive about $800 million, paid over two years, if the governor chooses to expand Medicaid.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

This exceeds the cost to provide coverage to those 200,000 individuals for at least four years, and the federal government would provide all but 10% of the cost of covering them thereafter, a state obligation that would be less than 1% of the current budget.

Many expansion states have saved 50% or more of their cost by using federal dollars on programs where the state was responsible for 100% of the cost.

It would improve the situation with medical debt and bankruptcies, shore up rural hospitals under stress for having to provide uninsured care, lower mortality rates and enable preventive care for this population segment.

The state will receive $8.9 billion in pandemic relief funds, which the governor is trying to determine how to spend.

Add this to the potential $800 million Medicaid expansion windfall and there is no longer any good faith argument that the state cannot afford expansion.

JUDY MANNING

REN MANNING

Harbor Creek Place

Charleston

Drive, don't use phone

I suggest that state lawmakers pass a law that every time a driver is caught talking on a cellphone or texting, the offender would be fined $100.

And for each time charged and convicted, the driver’s fine would increase another $100. (Texting while driving already is illegal in S.C. but carries a lesser fine for first-time offenders.)

When the fine reaches $1,000, the person would lose the use of the phone in the car for a year with another harsh fine.

There are far too many accidents caused by drivers who are talking on the phone or texting while the vehicle is in motion. I would like to see more driving and fewer accidents. Just drive, follow the rules and get to where you are going safely.

ANNA BARNETT

Habitat Boulevard

Johns Island