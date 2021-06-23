Letters: Reunite Union Heights community for development

The Union Heights community is in a special position to reclaim a section of land that was lost to the progress of urban renewal.

Minority communities across the nation have been scarred by the ravages of construction programs that split neighborhoods for road construction.

Union Heights has an opportunity, with the help of the state Department of Transportation and the General Assembly, to reknit its community.

The Interstate 26 exit to the Port Access Road transverses Union Heights from Spruill Avenue on the east to Meeting Street Road on the west. This area should be transferred to the Union Heights Community Council for the development of permanently affordable homes in collaboration with the Community First Land Trust and Charleston Habitat for Humanity.

At a time when the threat of gentrification is real and the lack of affordable housing is present and growing, reconnecting and revitalizing Joppa Avenue is a must.

GERARD MIKELL

Chairman

Union Heights

Community Council

Hugo Avenue

North Charleston

All life is sacred

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops recently held its three-day conference.

We are told that after several hours of impassioned debate, a substantial number of bishops came up with their hope that our politicians who support abortion rights might be censored sometime in the future.

All their maybes and prudent hopefulness and a call for possible future warnings on the most radical pro-abortion agenda speaks little for the Catholic religious doctrine and tenet of Catholic faith that all life is sacred.

Our Catholic bishops should be admonished, along with the Vatican, for acting more like politicians than leaders of the church.

Apparently, they are more concerned with politics than with Catholic doctrine, and what is needed is some heavenly guidance.

DENNIS J. DONAHUE JR.

Pelican Reach

Isle of Palms

Kudos for pier work

If you have not had the chance and before the work has been completed, get down to the Folly Beach pier during the week to watch the incredible precision with which the crane operators and crew deconstruct the old pier, then sink the foundation pilings for the new.

Even in the strong winds of the past week, they are able to place the new 100-foot steel pilings exactly where planned.

Well done, crane operators and crew.

LARRY DORMINY

Riverland Woods Place

Charleston

View artifacts

Readers of The Post and Courier learned more about South Carolina’s early settlers while reading editorial writer Robert Behre’s column on June 20.

Digging deeper into the early history of South Carolina, we can find the artifacts of those Native Americans who inhabited the Lowcountry.

An exhibit of artifacts left by those who lived here long before European explorers came to this continent can be viewed at the Salkehatchie branch of the University of South Carolina.

JOHN WINTHROP

One North Adger’s Wharf

Charleston

Vaccination pressure

Charleston area colleges and universities are offering incentives to increase participation in getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

These ridiculous ideas include a dunk tank with the college president, puppy therapy and getting to use the library with others.

A few young men have had reactions to the vaccines such as blood clots and enlarged hearts, and some young women have reported that menstrual cycles are out of sync after receiving the vaccination.

Taking the vaccine should be an individual choice and an individual situation.

Making those who have not received the vaccine wear masks or sit isolated are shaming activities. Why not have them wear a scarlet V?

This vaccine has not undergone the test of time. Those vaccinated are a case study for future research.

In the short term, leave these young people to their own decisions made between them and their medical provider.

DIANE SMITH

Barrier Island Court

Mount Pleasant