Letters: Retiring doctor looks back with gratitude

When coming to the end of almost four decades in medical practice, it would be inevitable to reflect on one’s experiences. I am now at this point.

The overwhelming sense that I experience is one of gratitude.

That sense is extended to my colleagues in the medical field, specialists who have been able to provide expertise for my patients, my office staff and my insurance clerks.

But more than anything or anyone, I feel a deep sense of gratitude toward all of my patients for giving me the privilege of being their physician for so many years.

Like so many fellow physicians, I have been brought into their lives to manage and guide them not only through their physical maladies but also in their complicated personal lives, emotional ups and downs, work (or the lack of it) and more.

Happily, at the tail end of the pandemic, I have been privileged to guide fears and provide a sense of hope. In the days of depersonalized medicine, including Zoom calls and telemedicine, the value of the personal visit cannot be overemphasized.

I think physicians often underestimate the importance that we bring into our patients’ lives.

We do not place ourselves on pedestals; sometimes our patients do this out of a sense of gratitude and appreciation.

A really wise physician is the one who knows what he or she does not know, who recognizes his or her own fallibility.

Wisdom and humility come with time, gray hair and, in some cases, baldness.

It is not easy to leave one’s patients. For some of us, being a physician is in our DNA. We can’t escape it.

Dr. WALTER D. LEVENTHAL

Midland Parkway

Summerville

McMaster is wrong

As South Carolina surpasses 475,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and as we mourn 8,222 dead in our state to this virus, Gov. Henry McMaster is busy on his re-election campaign doing what he does best: ignoring the basic needs of the people.

Last weekend was more of the same with the governor announcing in Charleston County that “we are at war” with Democratic policies.

Democratic policies like The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 signed into law by President Joe Biden are instrumental in making certain that all Americans are able to live during a time where many Republican leaders have abandoned their duties to them, including in South Carolina.

Democrats are listening to our nation’s top public health officials, wearing face masks and getting vaccinated to do our part to bring an end to COVID-19 for all Americans.

We refuse to allow our mask to be a muzzle and we will continue to advocate for individuals who are continuously overlooked and underserved.

It is our responsibility to be a big voice so that we can be the public servants the American people deserve.

GREG PERRY

Ashley River Road

Charleston

China’s real image

The image of Hong Kong police marching across a parade ground in celebration of “National Security Education Day” in a recent edition of the Wall Street Journal should be on the front page of every newspaper and on the desks of every CEO coveting business in Communist China.

The photo is a stark reminder of the aims and actions of the Communist leadership as they squelch democracy and bring the province to heel. As the police march, the leading advocates of democracy are being “educated” in jail.

Communist China is on the move in Hong Kong and the South China Sea. The next target will be Taiwan.

Disney, the NBA and global corporations that place their commercial interests above those of freedom are seeing a chilling demonstration of what they are signing on for in Hong Kong.

CLARK THOMPSON

Pignatelli Crescent

Mount Pleasant

ACLU lawsuit

An article in the April 7 Post and Courier detailed a lawsuit by the ACLU challenging Gov. Henry McMaster’s authority to order state employees back to work.

I was intrigued. A few years ago, the ACLU was instrumental in getting federal legislation passed to prohibit companies from asking employment candidates their marital status, if they had children or even if they had the means to get to work among other points.

Now, we read the ACLU doesn’t feel employees should be required to go to a work location because they can’t find someone to take care of their children.

The ACLU contends this is not only a civil rights issue, but that it crosses into an issue for employees with disabilities.

I am not familiar with the notion that it is a civil right for a person to have children or because they have children, they are disabled.

The ACLU’s lawsuit could trigger a backlash against the law it fought for.

If employees have to be given special treatment because they have children, Congress might decide that employers should be able to consider who has children when they make hiring decisions.

The woman named in the lawsuit likely had to assume a burden the pandemic has triggered, and I’m sure she is doing her best to get back to work, like so many others.

But be careful what you ask for, you might get it.

PHIL LEFTER

Northbridge Drive

Charleston

School voucher suit

The April 15 Post and Courier reported that the Roman Catholic bishop of Charleston and the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities are suing Gov. Henry McMaster and the state Department of Administration.

The lawsuit contests the state’s refusal to provide private schools with federal COVID-19 relief funding.

The suit attributes the refusal to the Blaine Amendment of 1895, enacted at the time in South Carolina because of prejudice against state support for black or Catholic schools.

It seems to me that government funding of religious schools would violate the idea that church and state should be separate in our country.

COVID-19 funding likely would be just the top of a slippery slope leading to taxpayer funding of private school vouchers. The state offers taxpayer-funded public school education free to all children.

Some parents decline it, preferring that their children attend fee-based private schools, both religious and secular, and want taxpayers to help pay those bills.

If a town offers a free, taxpayer-funded swimming pool to all community members, should taxpayers also contribute to a private country club pool for people who prefer a more exclusive setting?

SHARON FRATEPIETRO

George Street

Charleston