Letters: Reform and resources needed for those with mental health illness

When federal and state authorities in the 1980s and 1990 moved to “deinstitutionalize” people who had been diagnosed with a mental health illness and actually turn them out into the world, what did they expect would occur?

Without structured resources of medically trained personnel who could aid the person, the tragedy reflected in the death of Jamal Sutherland may have been destined to occur sometime in his life, or repeated with others similarly situated.

Forty years later, there is a realization that has apparently set in to call for reforms and resources.

Let’s pray its not too little too late.

DENNIS J. DONAHUE JR.

Pelican Reach

Isle of Palms

Don't restrain gun rights

The majority of our state senators have taken the position that the Second Amendment only protects the right to bear arms in public if the person carrying the firearm has a permit.

If the intent of the Second Amendment was as our permit proponents proclaim, it would be the only right guaranteed to the government.

All the rights guaranteed in the Bill of Rights restrain the government in some manner, yet the majority of our state senators believe this amendment requires the government to restrain the people.

I believe the right of the people to keep and bear arms was meant for the people, without the government’s permission, to go about armed, concealed or otherwise, if they chose to or not. And make no mistake about it, if you need a permit to bear arms, then you do not have the right to bear arms.

Thousands of Second Amendment supporters in South Carolina had contacted their state senators and asked them to support an amendment that would have restored, rather than continued to restrain, gun rights.

Twenty states have constitutional carry laws. Yet somehow fear or the appetite to control people took hold of our legislators once again, and stood in the way of restoring rights to the people of South Carolina.

ED HAAS

Oakhurst Drive

Mount Pleasant

GOP actions loud

The adage “actions speak louder than words” describes the sad state of the Republican Party leaders’ hypocrisy.

After Democrats and Republicans negotiated the terms of the 9/11-style bipartisan committee to investigate the tragedy of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy announced last week that he would fight it.

Yet, he claims that “Blue Lives Matter.”

Does that not include the life of the police officer who died when home-grown terrorists led an insurrection?

Do the lives of the two police officers who committed suicide after the trauma they experienced not matter?

How about the serious injuries to the more than 140 police personnel? One of the injured officers has repeatedly asked to meet with McCarthy, who has denied the request.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he was taking a “pause” on examining the most serious breach of the Capitol in 200 years.

The grieving families of the five people who died cannot pause their loss.

This is shameful, and clearly indicates that Blue Lives Matter is only a political tool, not a responsibility to honor.

ELAINE TANAY

Scalybark Road

Summerville

Apply for project funds

The Charleston Scientific and Cultural Education Fund invites native-born South Carolinians with a scientific or cultural project in mind to seek our help.

Our nonprofit awards annual grants between $3,000 and $10,000 to encourage scientific, cultural and artistic pursuits.

We encourage anyone interested between ages 21 and 60 to apply by June 18. Applications are available by emailing tsuggs@hsblawfirm.com.

JEREMY COOK

Meeting Street

Charleston

Too many cards

Leave it up to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create a COVID-19 vaccination record card that does not fit in a man’s wallet, especially when it’s laminated.

Instead of buying a man purse, I borrowed one of my wife’s pocketbooks with a nice shoulder strap to carry the card.

Another option would be to wear the card around my neck or pin it to my shirt as if I were at a convention or golf tournament. The CDC could have at least made it the same size as the federal picture ID that I’m sure we soon will have to carry.

So let’s see, I have my driver’s license, federal ID, vaccination card, credit card and debit card. No wonder no one carries any money.

LESTER FINKELSTEIN

Betsy Kerrison Parkway

Johns Island