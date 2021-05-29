Letters: Recognize signs of a stroke to prevent deaths, disabilities

May is American Stroke Month, and on behalf of the American Heart Association and MUSC Health, we want to encourage our community to end a leading cause of death and disability in our state. Our community is living in the stroke belt, which is a group of Southeastern states with high stroke death rates.

Strokes don’t discriminate. A stroke can happen to anyone, at any age. About 1 in 4 people worldwide will have one in their lifetime.

The good news? Up to 80% of strokes are treatable, preventable and beatable.

High blood pressure is the No. 1 preventable risk factor for stroke and affects millions of Americans.

Normal blood pressure is below 120/80. If you have high blood pressure, work with your medical provider to manage it through medication or lifestyle changes.

Education also is crucial when it comes to treating stroke. The acronym FAST is now in common use to assist the public in recognizing stroke. It stands for:

F: Face drooping

A: Arm weakness

S: Speech difficulty

T: Time to call 911

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, immediately call 911. Time is limited and treatment must happen as soon as possible after the symptoms start.

Together we can reduce our risk and be prepared to act.

KATIE SCHUMACHER

Executive director

American Heart Association

GAYENELL MAGWOOD

MUSC Health

Board president

American Heart Association

Johnnie Dodds Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Change grilling choices

With COVID-19 gradually releasing its deadly grip, we can focus once again on the threats associated with outdoor grilling this Memorial Day.

People who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face some unpleasant choices.

The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at a high temperature to avoid food poisoning from E. coli and salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.

Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer.

A group of U.S. food processors has met this challenge by developing a variety of healthful plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs and soy nuggets.

These products have no cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones and pesticides like their animal-based alternatives. They are available in the frozen food section of most supermarkets, along with nut-based cheeses, milks and ice creams.

This Memorial Day, in the shadow of COVID-19, let’s stay safe in more ways than one.

ERIC MCCALL

Rivers Point Row

Charleston

Restrict weapons sales

How ironic that the “Don’t restrict rights” letter to the editor should appear in The Post and Courier on Sunday, which was the day after there were 23 mass shootings across the United States.

What better proof do we need to restrict the sale of assault weapons and have stronger background checks on gun purchasers?

The Second Amendment speaks of “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State.”

It wasn’t a “regulated militia” that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, nor was it a “militia” that caused the deaths of so many last Saturday.

DAVID PELLNITZ

Eastern Isle Avenue

Summerville

Support Biden’s plan

While Republicans in Congress quibble over exactly what “infrastructure” is and continue to protect the largest corporations from paying taxes via loopholes, the real needs of this country addressed in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and jobs plan continue to go unmet.

The Biden plan would pay its cost by closing corporate tax loopholes and increasing taxes on those making more than $400,000 per year.

Congressional Republicans had four years to come up with an infrastructure plan and never did pass one.

They cut taxes for the richest and now can’t seem to find money to pay for the needs of the country.

The internet link to see the White House fact sheet on its original proposal is: bit.ly/3fNKnse.

Let our senators know your views by calling or writing: Sen. Lindsey Graham, 290 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, 202-224-5972; and Sen. Tim Scott, 104 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, 202-224-6121 or toll free, 855-425-6324.

REBECCA IVESTER

Bee Street

Charleston

Masking dilemma?

What unmasking dilemma?

Some who are fully vaccinated could not care less if others are vaccinated. It’s their health and their decision.

There is no need for stores to check. Why even get vaccinated if you still have to wear a mask?

Now that might be a dilemma.

PHILIP KAUFMAN

Marina Shores Court

Moncks Corner