Letters: Readers offer different views on getting COVID-19 vaccination

Please get vaccinated

Monday’s Post and Courier coronavirus status article by reporter Olivia Diaz ends with the category, “What do experts say?”

This section included a definition about “herd immunity,” which is good.

What was missing, however, was the percentage figure of South Carolina’s rate of inoculation.

A quick Google search for South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is less than 40%.

And that, my friends, is truly abysmal.

This means at a minimum, 1 out of every 2 adults you meet is not yet vaccinated.

I, for one, am somewhat medically compromised, so not liking these odds, I am not in any hurry whatsoever to remove my mask in public and around other people. Not yet.

My advice is that everyone should wear masks until this vaccination rate reaches a far higher percentage.

So how about getting vaccinated, please?

DAYLE FISH

Tall Sail Drive

Charleston

Vaccination reality

The federal government has done a good job of developing an effective COVID-19 vaccine and making it available to the population.

Now it’s time to stop trying to convince people to get the shot.

It is clear that one-third of the population is not going to take it.

That’s unfortunate, but it’s reality.

At the same time, there is no point in leaving the confusing mask guidance in place.

If you don’t want to protect yourself with a vaccination, I don’t want to wear a mast to protect you.

Let’s just acknowledge that we are in much better shape now as a vaccinated nation and the virus is going to continue to be with us for a long time.

Get the boosters ready for winter and let’s move on.

HUNTER GEORGE

Monhegan Way

Mount Pleasant

Slow speeding drivers

Kudos to the Monday letter writer about “Dangerous Drivers.”

The author is absolutely right about the way people are driving in Charleston.

When I drive across the Ashley River bridges, I follow the 35 mph speed limit and end up having most people speed past me on both sides going upwards of 50 mph.

To me, it is like being assaulted by a vehicle.

There is rarely a police officer in sight. And even if there were, one officer pulling over one speeder isn’t going to do the trick.

I really don’t understand the rush. Didn’t all these people move here to adopt the slower and more peaceful way of life that Charleston used to have?

Now Charleston is just like all the other overcrowded cities that newcomers were trying to escape.

What are the police doing about this problem?

I offer a possible solution: Post unused police cars around the city. Not to pull over people but to have a police presence.

The idea is not to give out as many tickets as possible, but to save lives and maintain law and order.

LEISA LAWRENCE

Savannah Highway

Charleston

Questions for senators

I have questions for the Republican senators of our state.

Are voters suppose to believe the “Big Lie” being told by Donald Trump and his allies? Are we suppose to suspend belief in the truth? If the sun is shining, are we suppose to believe it is raining? Do our senators believe that Donald Trump is helping or hurting our country? Why are so many Trump supporters unwilling to get the COVID-19 vaccine? If we can’t believe in the actual facts presented, how will democracy survive?

ALAN COLEMAN

Riverland Woods Place

Charleston

Leave state flag alone

What’s the big deal about our state flag? Redesigning it is just busy work for a busybody.

We’ve got a Palmetto tree and a crescent moon.

It’s not much to work with, but it means a lot to me the way it is.

Leave it alone.

DONNY WILDER

Bowman Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Beyond call of duty

On Memorial Day morning, I went to my building in Goose Creek to lower the flag to half-mast.

I entered the building to get my ladder and set off the alarm when I accidentally entered the wrong code to deactivate it.

In a matter of a few minutes, a Goose Creek police officer showed up. I explained the situation to her, and she verified my information.

When I brought the ladder outside, she offered to assist me in lowering the flag.

I did not get her name, but I would like to publicly thank her for the prompt attention to duty and kind offer of assistance.

LARRY NYSVEEN

Hollyridge Lane

Summerville