Letters: Put Charleston County residents’ needs first over Joe Dawson

There seems to be no doubt that Joe Dawson has served Charleston County well over the years and it is obvious that County Council has been extremely generous to the county attorney.

After County Council went behind closed doors Thursday to amend Dawson’s contract to make things easier for him and his ethics complaints as a federal judge, it now needs to put the residents’ needs on the table.

With the 1.5% share of any opioid settlement removed from his contract, council should send that money to Charleston County’s Department of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services.

This should help not only the judge but also the county’s residents.

JACK OWENS

Ocean Boulevard

Isle of Palms

Use freedom wisely

In theory, a democracy protects the rights and freedoms of its citizens.

Freedom has taken on a new meaning in our country. People are now free to be total idiots.

There’s no need for me to offer specific examples: Just read the daily news bulletins and we are sure to find people exercising their “rights.”

Stories are published about corrupt government leaders and gun violence. Racial problems have always existed, but politics and events of the past few years have thrown gasoline on the fire.

Other democracies are more efficient in some ways partly because they have fewer people and, unlike the U.S., don’t have 50 states each making their own policies.

For example, Israel has a coalition government out of necessity in order to facilitate quick decision-making on ever-present security matters. If Israel had the type of division we have in Congress, nothing would ever get done.

Our country is largely controlled by big money. Politicians need large sums to have any chance of being elected. For them, it is always about the next election.

Many voters follow the expensive sales pitches and very often vote against their own best interests.

With all of this in mind, it is difficult to keep a positive outlook, but we must do our best.

ED SILVERBERG

Windmill Creek Road

Charleston

Support voting rights

We have heard recent statements by Sen. Tim Scott that have ranged from support of voter suppression laws in Georgia to comparing the “woke” movement to “white supremacy.”

While he has provided invaluable assistance and support for our communities throughout his decades of public service, questions exist regarding his current posture.

At this inflection point in our nation, we ask a critical question of the senator: Will he choose politics and political party over his faith and people?

As the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would ensure secure and accessible voting, come before the Senate, we plead with him to do the right thing in supporting these bills.

As he considers these bills, we issue the reminder that he has a seat in the Senate because of the sacrifices and bloodshed of our heroes of the movement. He stands on the shoulders of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Medgar Evers, Congressmen John Lewis and a cloud of witnesses who have made it possible for him to sit at the table with Sens. Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley.

As for the legislation around commonsense gun laws, including the Charleston loophole, we ask him to remember standing in solidarity with the families, survivors and congregation of Emanuel AME Church following that deadly attack by a white supremacist.

For the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, we solicit his leadership and willingness to put the lives of those who are disproportionately the victims of fatal encounters with law enforcement over party.

In the words of Dr. King: “The time is always right to do the right thing.”

Rev. BRENDA NELSON

Chemistry Circle

Ladson

Trees better than solar

In 1970 when the first Earth Day was declared, I remember my hopes for improving the environment through technology and intelligence.

While it’s up for debate about technology solving our environmental woes, I can say with some surety that human intelligence on this issue has been a failure.

I was shocked to see in the April 17 Post and Courier the article “Silicon Ranch is looking to build a 2,500-acre solar farm on a timber site in Georgetown.”

Two mature trees can provide enough oxygen for a family of four. So, does it make sense to destroy 2,500 acres of trees and vegetation to install solar panels that block sunlight in what would otherwise be the forest floor, thus removing roots that prevent flooding and soil erosion?

Follow the money on this solar project to see who’s benefiting from government grants, tax credits and other financial incentives.

Loggers and timber producers have been vilified for the past 50 years for logging renewable timber to sustain the building industry and producing fuel, pulp and resin.

But removing 2,500 acres of oxygen-producing timber for solar production is not a good thing.

SUSY RAYBON

Glen Eagles Drive

Summerville