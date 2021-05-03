Letters: Public service week highlight work done by federal employees

During the past year, federal employees have dedicated themselves to keeping our country running while weathering a global pandemic.

They continue to provide essential financial services such as processing stimulus payments, tax refunds, small business loans, Social Security checks, mortgages and student loans to keep the economy churning and households operating.

As they do every day, they have kept us safe, tracking cyber threats, protecting the food supply and alerting Americans to treacherous weather conditions, among other critical and life-saving tasks.

Many were on the front lines, risking their own health to serve the American people. The pandemic took a heavy toll on these public servants: Countless workers were sickened while at work, and thousands died as a result.

And while many employees could work remotely, they put in hours around the clock, often while struggling to care for their families, like so many Americans.

Throughout the year, but especially during Public Service Recognition Week, May 2-8, Americans should express our thanks for these hard-working public servants, who make the everyday — and extraordinary — possible. I offer them my sincere appreciation.

PATRICIA WHITELY

Woodward Boulevard

Summerville

Change County Council

The Post and Courier has done a wonderful job exposing the shortcomings of the Charleston County Council.

The question I have is: How can we change things since these issues keep happening?

Any ideas, suggestions or actions that citizens can take are welcome.

DENNY CIGANOVIC

Carmel Bay Drive

Mount Pleasant

Cunningham’s move up?

There’s a saying in business that goes: “You mess up, you move up.” How many have observed employees move up in their respective organizations after committing a serious failure or two?

South Carolina has two politicians who failed in the November election, Jaime Harrison and Joe Cunningham.

Mr. Harrison led the most expensive U.S. Senate race in history and got trounced. He’s now the chairman of the Democratic National Committee. He messed up, he moved up.

Mr. Cunningham, on the other hand, wasn’t trounced but did lose the 1st Congressional District seat when it seemed that he was a shoo-in for reelection by his continuing “verbal commitment” to bipartisanship, his charismatic style of campaigning and the ongoing love affair he enjoys with The Post and Courier.

Well ultimately, he messed up. Will he move up? We’ll see in roughly a year and a half.

I hope that there will not be an irrationally exuberant raising of funds for the gubernatorial race. There are better things our money can do for all of us.

HOWIE HERBERT

Lazy River Drive

Charleston

Tired of mask orders

An April 27 Post and Courier article stated that new outdoor mask guidance was expected soon from President Joe Biden.

Is anyone else as tired of being told what to do every day about COVID-19, vaccinations and masks?

When will “they” stop telling us what we can do and what we can’t do?

We don’t have to be led around like sheep. We can make decisions on our own. And let’s keep politics out of this.

ELSIE CLEES

Forde Row

Charleston

Morris St. memories

Thank you for the trip down memory lane with the April 24 Post and Courier article, “Exhibit recalls Morris Street’s vibrant past.”

Part of me always laments the destruction of familiar places that hold family memories.

My family owned the grocery store at the corner of Morris and St. Philip streets in downtown Charleston in the 1940s to the 1970s, when it was sold.

It was first named George’s after my maternal grandfather, George Manos, then Pete’s after my father.

My mother’s family lived on top of the business, as did many other business owners back in the day.

Only the front facade remains after a fire damaged the building.

My family moved to their second home on Folly Beach after selling the business.

The cherished times spent in my family’s St. Philip Street home and visiting the store, one of many Greek American groceries that served the Charleston community, are irreplaceable.

This piece of our lives can never be duplicated or replaced.

In a world where we strive for newer, bigger and better, we are reminded once again that what we once had holds a place in our hearts that can never be rivaled.

JACKIE MORFESIS

Gilmore Road

Charleston

Flood control funds

President Joe Biden is asking for a $2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes flood control.

The Charleston area will probably need at least $2 billion over the years to control the area’s flooding problems. Our senators and representatives must help get this funding.

The people they represent need them to take care of the state and the Lowcountry.

TERRY TSURUTIS

Bull Street

Charleston