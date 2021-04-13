Letters: President Biden's infrastructure bill goes beyond roads and bridges

With millions of adults vaccinated, and the worlds of work and play becoming increasingly accessible, Americans are quickly gaining control over the yearlong pandemic. It is time to reassess the needs of our country.

Infrastructure repair and replacement seems to be a priority for both political parties, so I would expect a $2.3 trillion federal infrastructure bill to address primarily roads and bridges.

Unfortunately, it seems only about 10% of the bill does that, while 90% is to be used on social and other issues, such as broadband, water systems and home weatherization.

The cost of purchasing anything increases dramatically after monthly interest is added to borrowed money.

What is the advantage of buying everything today with huge interest payments, when the nation could make thoughtful, purposeful annual spending on prioritized, shovel-ready needs?

President Joe Biden acknowledges that he wants a legacy in the league of FDR’s New Deal spending, but is this the wisest use of taxpayer money?

The American economy will recover on its own as citizens work and spend increasingly, and as our post-pandemic lifestyle gains strength.

Is this $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill necessary now?

JOAN CHARD

Swinton Court

Mount Pleasant

Whose money is it?

South Carolina recently announced that because of better-than-expected revenue there is $1.7 billion in extra state funds.

That’s in addition to the $2.1 billion in federal aid coming from the last COVID-19 relief package.

The state already had allocated $550 million in reserves to cover disasters.

This highlights the wasted funds put in the $2 trillion federal program.

The dilemma for the state is to figure out how to spend it.

What a challenge for our overpaid and underworked legislators.

I have a recommendation: Return the money to the taxpayers and then go home.

ROGER STEEL

Marsh Hen Drive

Seabrook Island

GOP values are faulty

It’s striking that state Rep. Jonathon Hill, R-Townville, feels so strongly about inserting his values into the bodies and rights of women who are state employees, as reported in a March 28 Post and Courier article by Seanna Adcox.

In the past 10 years, he says 16 abortions have been covered by exceptions in the state health plan.

Yet he and most of the Republican Legislature remain intransigent on the place of weapons in the state.

Apparently, he is unconcerned about the 1,012 gun deaths in South Carolina in 2019, of which more than 500 were gun-involved suicides.

And South Carolina remains a leading state for violence against women, ranked No. 11 nationally in 2019 after being fifth or sixth for the previous five years, including 52 female victims in 2017. I recommend reading The Post and Courier’s 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning series “Till Death Do Us Part.”

Now, after more than 8,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state, expanding Medicaid to 190,000 state residents is not even on the table.

What is the tax-related cost of providing health services to these citizens, in addition to the toll in untreated illness and deaths, by not expanding Medicaid?

The values and illogic of the Republican-dominated South Carolina Legislature defy imagination.

GORDON E. DEHLER

Faber Place Drive

North Charleston

US voting act needed

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s recent comments about H.R.1, the For the People Act, made clear he was opposed to the legislation. He said: “It is an attempt by the radical left to take over every election system in the country. They would be demolishing the Constitution, in my view. The contents of this bill should scare everybody in South Carolina and throughout the nation who believe in robust voting integrity at the ballot box.”

On the contrary, it seems to me that this is what Republican-dominated legislatures across the country are attempting to do because they are not happy with the results of a free and fair election that didn’t go their way.

The For the People Act would:

Protect every American’s right to vote.

Ensure that people, not Big Money, set the agenda.

End partisan and racial gerrymandering.

Clean up our government.

Make democracy work for everyone.

This country desperately needs this act to pass in the Senate.

FAYE DAVIS

Planters Pointe Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Happy retirement

Recently, Dr. Walter Leventhal retired from practice as a family physician.

He has served the Summerville community since 1982. His retirement is well-deserved and will be great for his family, but he will be missed.

His care for patients and their families have been exceptional.

We wish Dr. Leventhal many happy retirement years with his family.

JENNIFER BAILEY

Gaillard Lane

Summerville