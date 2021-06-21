Letters: Political cartoon comparing mask advice not equivalent

Tuesday’s political cartoon featured one person refusing to follow government advice to get vaccinated and another person refusing to follow government advice that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks.

Both people make the same statement, “You’re not the boss of me!”

The cartoon seems to suggest some equivalence between these two people, but nothing could be less true.

The person who is refusing to get vaccinated is exposing himself and others to the coronavirus, which can cause severe illness and death and which still prevents society from returning to normalcy.

The person who still wears a mask even though he has been vaccinated is protecting himself from people who are infected or have refused the vaccine, since vaccines are not 100% effective, and is also protecting others from becoming infected, since he still could transmit the virus.

The person who has not been vaccinated does not care if he infects the person with the mask.

The person with the mask is trying to protect himself and, ironically enough, the person who has not been vaccinated.

There is no comparison between the two.

ROBERT ZISK

Ionsborough Street

Mount Pleasant

Leaders beyond Trump

As a lifelong Republican who follows the news daily, I find my personal take on President Donald Trump’s legacy at odds with what the media tells me most of the GOP hold.

It seems that if conservative officeholders show any lack of support for the former president, they wind up behind the Trump bus with countless others, including the most loyal vice president ever.

Mr. Trump’s first three and a half years exceeded my expectations with an unprecedented economic boom, record stock market gains and energy independence.

He ushered in a safe and effective vaccine in record time. And he made the appointments of three Supreme Court justices and more than 200 appeals court judges. He enforced immigration laws, restored the military and brought about the Abraham Accords, all with heavy opposition from the left.

Then he mishandled the pandemic and got overconfident on his reelection. When he lost, he made aberrant and dangerous decisions.

He claimed to have won the election by a landslide and that it was stolen.

He cost the GOP two Senate seats in Georgia and the Senate majority. And on Jan. 6, he contributed to the most embarrassing and un-American spectacle in recent history.

Surely, that was evident to everyone.

I am convinced we need to look to Florida and South Carolina for future presidential leadership.

MOULTRIE D. PLOWDEN

Wade Hampton Avenue

Walterboro

SC is my home, too

On June 14, I was invited by Vice President Kamala Harris to participate in the “We Can Do This” vaccination initiative in Greenville. This is important work, especially since South Carolina has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Elected officials, including Gov. Henry McMaster and Rep. Nancy Mace, commented publicly about this event. In essence, both Gov. McMaster and Rep. Mace implied the vice president was not welcome in the state. In other words, she should take her politics and leave.

While disappointed, I am not surprised. I have a “Biden/Harris” bumper sticker, and recently, I was stopped at a light in rural Greenville County when a pickup truck pulled alongside me.

The driver was frantically waving his arms, so I rolled down my window, thinking something terrible was happening. He shouted to take my liberal (expletive) and leave, and that this was his state.

Without missing a beat, I replied, “This is my state, too.”

We need to stop this.

South Carolina is deeply divided politically. I am an outspoken advocate for the economic prosperity of all citizens, not just the privileged. In this way, I am like the vice president. But if the governor, or any Republican official, were to knock on my door, I would invite them in.

Whatever our differences, South Carolina is home to all of us. And I am not leaving.

MARGUERITE WILLIS

Hillside Avenue

Florence