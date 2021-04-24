Letters: Police, citizens must be responsible for actions

Police officers should be held responsible for excessive use of force, period.

Citizens should be held responsible for resisting a lawful arrest, period.

History, and recent cases in the news, point to the fact that the latter occurs before the former. If citizens were to follow police instructions and not resist, there would be far less excessive use of force by police. It’s a no-brainer.

If a person believes they have been mistreated by police, the best course of action is not to be confrontational with the officer but rather to write a letter to the chief of police requesting a written response as to what is being done about the complaint and send a copy of the letter to the mayor, who should inquire if the citizen is satisfied with the chief’s response.

That letter of complaint will go in the officer’s personnel file and will go a long way in discouraging the officer from mistreating citizens in the future.

Police have a certain amount of discretion. If you follow their instructions, they are more likely to use it in your favor. After all, they are a lot like us.

DOUGLAS DEVLAMING

Colleton Drive

Charleston

Highway 41 options

As the discussion about the widening of S.C. Highway 41 through the historic Phillips Community continues, it appears that each side seems to feel they are getting the short shrift.

I would like the communities to consider a flyover in the Phillips Community, which would allow foot traffic without traffic issues.

Why not build a Phillips Community civic and senior center under the flyover?

The center could include Senior Day Care for our aging population and include pool aerobics, crafts, Pickleball and assorted activities to include youth in the area to give them a safe space and even after-school care.

This plan could meet the needs of communities and lessen the feelings of being taken advantage of by each side.

I’m sure cost will be an issue. I have lived in Berkeley County near Cainhoy for about 12 years. In our area, which abuts Mount Pleasant, we have no government-provided facilities from either the city of Charleston or Berkeley County.

I believe that a cost-sharing agreement could be arranged to show a spirit of cooperation.

It’s not so much a matter of who gets credit but who gets lifted up as our servant-leaders in government think outside the box before we get boxed in by decisions that might create division and anger.

TIM HOPPMANN

Harbor Mist Court

Charleston

Bike lanes not needed

I am writing to complain about the recently installed bike lanes on Brigade Street in Charleston.

We were not consulted about this change, or even notified in advance.

Our business is on the corner of Brigade and Morrison Drive. We have always had customer street parking on Brigade for 40 years, at least. Now, we have none since the bike lanes have been established. Our customers have been complaining that they have nowhere close to park.

In addition to the lack of parking, we have seen 18-wheelers go into the oncoming lane across the yellow center line just to make the turn onto Brigade from Morrison. If there is traffic waiting for the light to turn, there is a possibility of the larger truck having to wait or taking the chance of hitting a vehicle.

Also, we see very little bicycle traffic on our street, maybe one or two cyclists a month.

It seems to be a waste of time, money and effort installing these lanes for such a limited amount of use. The money could have been better spent to install a traffic light at Brigade and Meeting streets, where there have been several serious traffic accidents over the years.

BETTY DEVANE

Morrison Drive

Charleston

Capitalizing black, white

Thank you, Post and Courier.

I really appreciate the manner in which your reporters write articles concerning apparent racial problems and use capital first letters in reference to both black and white persons. (Editor’s note: The Opinion section lowercases both words.)

Articles attributed to The Associated Press and those in many other newspapers only capitalize referrals to black persons. Is that racist?

Certainly, it would be if it were the other way around.

ED URIE

Jerry Court

Pawleys Island