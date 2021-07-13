Letters: Opposition to door-to-door vaccine initiative not helpful to deal with COVID

An old cartoon depicts two teenagers leaving a house. Parents standing in the doorway say, “Have fun at the concert.”

One teen looks to the other and says, “I told you they’re always telling me what to do!”

Sometimes nothing a parent says to a teen is acceptable, and that seems to be the state of today’s partisan world.

Gov. Henry McMaster views President Joe Biden’s suggestion to send local trusted volunteers, such as religious leaders and health care workers, door to door to offer vaccinations as coercive and intrusive rather than instructive and potentially lifesaving.

An example of helpful outreach occurs when dangerous hurricanes approach and police go door to door to encourage occupants who have decided not to evacuate to reconsider, both because of the risks involved in staying and because they may put potential rescue workers’ lives at risk.

There are certainly many examples of reflexive opposition by each major political party to sensible suggestions offered by the other.

Such reactions are neither helpful nor productive.

Because our state has a low vaccination rate, the COVID-19 delta variant will cause increasing hospitalizations and deaths.

Giving folks a chance to rethink their decision about the vaccine should be above politics and applauded rather than opposed.

JANE STEELE

Smith Street

Charleston

Wetlands, nature losing

Chloe Johnson’s July 10 Post and Courier coverage of the loss of wetlands in the 3,000-acre Long Savannah development plan gave me pause.

Anyone who has seen that area would know that it is certainly low and “wet.”

The article stated that the developers had agreed to “avoid filling or excavating another 50 acres of wetlands.” In the same paragraph, it was implied that 209 acres of wetlands had previously been approved for filling and/or excavation.

My concern is why and how were the 209 acres of established wetlands ever approved for disruption in the first place?

A little loss of wetlands here and a little loss of wetlands there assure incremental loss of habitat and nature.

EDDIE COLLINS

Oldwanus Drive

Mount Pleasant

Teach historical facts

Teachers must absolutely stand up against attempts on the part of many states to alter historical facts.

The excuse that students would feel guilty for the actions or prejudices of their forefathers is not valid.

By the time they are ready to study American history, students should be aware that they are responsible for their own actions or nonaction.

Past events must be taught with complete honesty.

To alter or distort such is to short-change our youth and follow the path of unethical regimes, such as the one in North Korea.

With the bombardment of questionable information on social media and fantasy games on screens, it is difficult enough for them to discern reality without lawmakers turning history into fairy tales.

I do not recall any students feeling guilty about the wicked step-mother, but they did feel empathy for Cinderella, and cheered when justice prevailed.

MARSHA MORELAND

Cherokee Rose Circle

Mount Pleasant

Don’t disrespect US

If you don’t like our country, then leave.

While I don’t agree when we pay money to support illegal immigrants entering our country, we should pay for those who dislike our nation to leave. They can go in search of a place where they think life is better.

This includes Colin Kaepernick, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Olympic athlete Gwen Berry.

Mr. Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem.

Rep. Omar had a tirade against our country and Israel.

Ms. Berry turned her back to our flag and anthem during an Olympic trial medal ceremony.

All of those who support that lack of respect for our country should join them on the way out.

ROGER STEEL

Marsh Hen Drive

Seabrook Island