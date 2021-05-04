Letters: Open carry of firearms is a bad idea for South Carolina

I can think of two reasons to openly carry a firearm: One reason is to intimidate others; the other is simply because you can.

If you are truly concerned about your safety, then don’t increase that risk by demonstrating overt hostility by openly carrying a firearm.

If you’re that concerned, take the eight-hour course and apply for a concealed weapons permit.

In 2019, prior to COVID-19, South Carolina received $23.8 billion in tourist revenue, which supported 1 in every 10 jobs and generated $1.8 billion in state and local tax revenues, according to figures released by the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

As a way to bring tourists to our state, we boast how friendly, gracious and hospitable we are.

We’ll look about as friendly as Deadwood, South Dakota, during the 1870s if we’re all brandishing firearms.

Consider your own safety, the safety of others and the damage open carry could do to a state that needs to rebuild its tourism industry after the pandemic.

J. BROOKS DAVIS

Tupelo Bay Drive

Mount Pleasant

Citadel’s tobacco ban

I salute Friday’s well-written and reasoned editorial lamenting the fact that The Citadel is planning to water down its tobacco ban by allowing cadets to use smokeless tobacco, such as snuff and chewing tobacco.

The Citadel is well known for its excellent and challenging program and policy that emphasize physical fitness along with high academic standards.

So, it is puzzling and troubling to learn of this development with the universal knowledge that even smokeless tobacco use has such a deleterious consequence on health, well-being and longevity.

It is hoped the decision that indirectly encourages tobacco use will be seriously reconsidered and the present policy of banning its use by cadets kept in place.

ELLIS I. KAHN

Citadel Class of 1958

Savannah Highway

Charleston

Inaction of coworkers

When reading Saturday’s Post and Courier about the enslavement and physical abuse endured for five years by a worker at the J&J Cafeteria in Conway at the hands of his brutal manager, I have some questions.

Why didn’t those who knew about this, and probably even witnessed it, do anything to report or stop it? Aren’t they culpable in some way?

At a minimum, shouldn’t they all be fired like the New York City security guards who watched a woman be beaten in the street in front of their building and did nothing to help her?

We are all diminished as human beings by their inaction.

TISH LYNN

Ashley Avenue

Charleston

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Kudos to Sen. Scott

I’d like to give a shoutout to Sen. Tim Scott for his incredible response to President Joe Biden’s congressional address last week.

It is refreshing to see that we still have such great leadership in the Senate, as is exemplified by our own senator.

Thank you to Sen. Scott for serving not only our state but the nation so well.

And I further thank him for the truthfulness in his speech on the state of our country, how great our country has been and still is.

His uplifting remarks are definitely what we needed to hear at this time.

I am grateful for all of his hard work and service, and I’m proud to be a fellow South Carolinian.

BARBARA E. BOYLSTON

Yeadon Avenue

Charleston

Scott’s mixed message

In his rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday, Sen. Tim Scott told us that America is not a racist country.

Then he told us he’s been repeatedly pulled over by police for no reason and has been followed through stores while shopping.

So why was he repeatedly pulled over? Why was he followed?

Because he’s Asian? Latino? Native American? White?

No, it’s because he’s black. I don’t know what the senator calls it, but I call it racism.

DONNA THORNE

Pitt Street

Mount Pleasant

Get your vaccination

Now that vaccinations for COVID-19 are easily attainable, there are people who are hesitant to get one.

Excuses include that it hurts or because of religious objections.

Love sometimes hurts, but we get over it. As for religious excuses, I have found no major religion that forbids it.

I am tired of wearing masks, as are so many others, so let’s all get a shot.

ROBERT LANE

Knottingham Drive

Goose Creek