Letters: North Bridge site of too many fatalities

Last week, there were two fatalities on the North Bridge. One of the fatalities was my friend Chris Oliver.

Chris was riding his bicycle across the bridge when he was struck and killed. Over the past 30 years, I have responded to this location multiple times for fatalities.

Some of our citizens do not have transportation to travel from West Ashley to North Charleston, so their only option is to walk or ride their bike over the bridge. Putting their lives in danger is not a fair option.

In 2008, a feasibility study concerning options for crossing the North Bridge was completed. It recommended building a walking path.

Thirteen years later, there have been no changes to this bridge, except additional fatalities. The bridge design has historically been a fatal disaster, especially after its walking path was removed in the 1970s to widen the bridge.

Charleston County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation are working on a new plan for safer bike and pedestrian access.

I hope the plan is produced, and approved, quickly. There will be more people who die because of inaction. To those in power, please do not let one more fatality occur.

Can’t we do better as a community to support our citizens? I believe we can, and I hope will, do better.

Rev. ROB DEWEY

Lowcountry Community Chaplaincy

Wentworth Street

Charleston

Recognizing Adkins

I commend The Post and Courier for including a special insert in the Easter Sunday edition.

I read “Learning and Remembering the Holocaust: L’dor V’dor From Generation to Generation” from cover to cover. I was puzzled, however, and also disappointed that there was no mention of Diny Adkins or her two daughters in the issue.

Ms. Adkins is an author, educator and child survivor of the Holocaust who is well-known in the Charleston area. She won the Charleston Hero Award in 2017 and was the recipient of The Post and Courier’s Jefferson Award.

Her inclusion would have made this supplement even better.

SARAH WILLIAMS

Haddon Hall Drive

Charleston

Say ‘no’ to play for pay

The Post and Courier has jumped on the bandwagon that college athletes should be allowed to profit off their name, image or likeness.

This is a bad idea that has been spawned by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, and the editorial in Saturday’s paper employs the inflammatory word “obscene” three times in pushing an idea that’s not much different than play for pay.

Young men and women who play sports at the college level are well compensated and do not deserve a paycheck over and above the benefits they already receive.

Their scholarships cover the cost of tuition, books, campus housing, medical care and meals. They will leave college debt-free while many nonathletes will incur the burden of student loan debt. Enough is enough. And too much is too much.

BILL WALKER

President Circle

Summerville

Terror threat inside US

I disagree with the April 17 commentary by syndicated columnist Jonah Goldberg concerning the greatest increased threat of terrorism if the United States leaves Afghanistan.

The greatest threat of terrorism toward the U.S. is within the U.S.

PAUL FLAHERTY

Atlantic Avenue

Sullivan’s Island

Waitstaff must do better

The repeated news articles in The Post and Courier and online bashing of a restaurant customer who left her waitperson a tiny tip while suggesting she smile have gotten especially tiresome. So then we hear the sad story of starving wait staff in Charleston again.

I suggest the wait staff get another job if they can’t take it or else learn to do it right. I waited tables at everything from dumps to five-star restaurants and never expected the customer to feel sorry for me and my lot in life.

They were there to have a good time, enjoy the scene, the good food and be taken care of by a competent, smiling professional.

Dining out is an escape from humdrum life, a chance to taste food that can’t be prepared at home or something special for which a few of us save our change.

I’m not tipping waitstaff members 25% who can’t figure out I don’t have silverware, forget my sides or sauce, think they should sit down with us to take the order, take a cigarette break while my dinner gets cold, call me “dude” and do not know or understand the specials or the menu.

Restaurant owners have a hard time keeping staff who are barely able to do the work, show up late, look unkempt, can’t speak like an adult and then quit without notice.

I believe there are places where serving is still a profession.

MARY GALLAGHER

Dandridge Road

Walterboro