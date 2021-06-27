Letters: My ties to new Juneteenth holiday mean wholeness, freedom and wellness

I feel a personal connection more than ever to the experience of Juneteenth, a newly created federal holiday to observe the end of slavery.

Through the African Ancestry DNA test, I discovered my maternal connection to Cameroon. I am a descendant of the Bamileke people.

Through research, I understand the geography, agriculture, art, religion, education and infrastructure of Cameroon, providing a richness to my African roots.

Specifically, what does Juneteenth mean to me? Wholeness, freedom, wellness.

I am more than my chocolate skin. I am a descendant of an African mother who persevered through enslavement and the evils of captivity.

I am a descendant of her lineage that never ceased to carry God in their hearts, using their anointed hands to not only cultivate crops but to make a way out of no way.

I am a descendant of a mother who lived the realities of pickin’ greens, beans, potatoes, tomatoes, tobacco and cotton and handlin’ hogs, chicken and more.

She, through the strength of her mother, prevailed to become more than a black farmhand.

My mother received her education and helped cultivate my educational experiences, creating the person I am today.

When attending Gullah/Geeche professional development opportunities in Charleston County, I was fascinated by the cultural similarities and was propelled to find myself.

Here I am, a proud African American who truly feels a connection to freedom in more ways than I can fully fathom

Juneteenth is more than a new notch on the national calendar.

Take this time to become enriched in the glory of the African American spirit and the importance of freedom.

SHARESE PEARSON-BUSH

Deerpath Trail

Summerville

Virus choice is yours

There are several ways to get antibodies to gain immunity from the COVID-19 virus.

There is the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

These three are free and widely available. More than 320 million doses have been given in the United States so recipients can develop antibodies to fight off these viral infections.

Or, perhaps you have chosen the fourth way to gain these antibodies: Not getting vaccinated and eventually becoming infected by the live virus.

You might be sick for a few days, even hospitalized for days, weeks or months, and, yes, maybe even die.

But you will have the antibodies because, eventually, we all will likely have them from either a vaccine or an infection.

It’s your choice to take your chance catching COVID, especially with the far more infectious variants that are putting more people in the hospital.

If unvaccinated, you also may be a carrier and infecting other people, including your friends and family.

Most of the people now being hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

You can change your choice and do it the way so many already have to protect you. But the unvaccinated still spread it, perhaps eventually to you.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

If you do nothing, you are risking your health. And that is your choice.

ROGER HART

Riverwood Drive

Mount Pleasant

Greenway hazards

I have been riding my bike on the West Ashley Greenway for several years.

Recently I had an accident when my handlebar hit one of the posts that are designed to keep cars from driving on the greenway.

Fortunately, I wasn’t seriously injured, although I did suffer some scrapes and bruises.

I know other people who have had accidents of this sort. I don’t understand why the posts need to be so tall and close together.

If the posts were below handlebar height, they would still provide a barrier but not be such a hazard to cyclists.

PRISCILLA ADAMS

Coburg Road

Charleston

Okra and peanuts

I grew up in West Ashley in the 1970s and ’80s.

My folks were from Missouri but they were transferred by the Navy to Charleston in the late 1960s. They fell in love with the area and planted roots.

Mom lost her long battle with multiple sclerosis in 2013.

When my wife and I recently visited my aunt and uncle on their farm in Missouri, we reminisced and looked at old family photos. There were shots of us sailing our Catalina 22 in area regattas and eating at neighborhood oyster roasts.

My aunt said my momma wrote a letter to the news-paper about her disdain for “slimy okra.” I was shocked because I never knew this.

I joined the Coast Guard in 1990 and was stationed on the Gulf Coast of Alabama in 2001. That is where I fell in love with Cajun food, especially gumbo, fried okra with Tabasco sauce and fried oyster po’boys.

My daughter loves to eat hot boiled okra. We search for green peanuts when they are in season so we can boil them. Most stores in Alabama sell canned boiled peanuts.

No self-respecting Charlestonian should ever lower themselves to canned boiled peanuts.

Can I get an “amen”?

JASON BAKER

Gordy Road

Tibbie, Alabama