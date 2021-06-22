Letters: Move over, slow drivers, stop being a danger to others on the road

It seems that left-lane drivers have the mindset that as long as they are driving the speed limit, it’s OK for them to stay in the left lane.

On a recent Sunday afternoon, I was driving on U.S. Highway 17.

A small car and a large SUV were side by side driving the speed limit for miles. The drivers didn’t seem to notice traffic backed up behind them.

Suddenly, the little car took off and the race was on to get around the SUV.

Cars started flying by. In one driver’s haste to finally break free from the traffic jam, the car came very close to hitting my vehicle.

Years ago while I was returning from Savannah, I encountered a car that drove in the left lane for more than 100 miles blocking traffic.

Despite horns blowing, obscene gestures and shouting, the couple just waved at everyone and smiled.

Trucks in the right lane could not get up enough speed to go around the vehicle.

Finally, a truck managed to get behind the car, gave its bumper a “dusting” and the car moved over.

With road rage on the rise these days, it’s just not worth it to be correct by driving the speed limit in the left lane.

I’m sorry to say it is usually fellow seniors who think they are driving safely in the left lane as long as they are traveling the speed limit.

IMOGENE THOMAS

Old Towne Road

Charleston

GOP is MIA

Since the takeover of the Republican Party by Donald Trump and his followers, the GOP has been missing in action when it comes to addressing the needs of the American people.

Ronald Reagan could not be elected today if he ran on the GOP ticket.

What does the GOP stand for?

Its actions indicate it stands for voter suppression, isolation, discrimination, greed, big corporations, conspiracy theories, revisionist history, anti-labor, anti-science, Trump worship and oligarchy.

The GOP has sold its soul to Trump.

It is trying and succeeding in disfranchising millions of voters. The Trump platform is based on hate, fear and intimidation.

Those in the GOP who have the guts to stand up and address the truth are called traitors and anti-American.

The party of civil rights has used its platform to deny civil rights, workers’ rights, gay rights and human rights.

It gives tax cuts to millionaires and billionaires yet refuses to help working people.

The GOP refuses to allow a commission to investigate the insurrection of our nation’s capital by Trump supporters.

So much for the GOP’s support of law and order.

Yes, the GOP is MIA and will remain so if members continue to worship at the altar of Donald Trump.

BROOKS P. MOORE

Branch Creek Trail

Summerville

Race theory looks back

When you drive down the road of life, you look to where you are going. What you did yesterday is history.

The teaching of critical race theory shifts your vision of life to always looking back.

Proponents of this academic concept are trying to correct past history by slowing down the future.

In the game of life, you cannot win by always moving back to square one.

DENNIS COMPTON

Filly Court

North Charleston

Limit bridge openings

On the Intracoastal Waterway, the Ben Sawyer Bridge is a swing bridge that opens on demand for pleasure craft, mostly sailboats.

During weekdays when the bridge opens for one sailboat, more than 50 automobiles traveling to and from Sullivan’s Island await the craft’s passage.

Since the United States is more focused on fuel savings, I propose limiting bridge openings on weekdays to be done on the hour, as is the case on weekends.

There would be exceptions for commercial craft.

The on-demand opening was instituted when submarines posed a threat. Has anyone seen an enemy sub or vessel this century?

Isn’t it time for change and to help with fuel savings?

PAUL FLAHERTY

Atlantic Avenue

Sullivan’s Island