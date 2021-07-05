Letters: Mount Pleasant's rusty water tower no ode to town's past

Mount Pleasant residents do not particularly like the height of anything.

But somehow a rusty old useless water tower is now an icon of times gone by.

Somehow, the idea of height and rust are irrelevant. The fact that the economics concerning the upkeep of this rusted relic are embarrassing and a drain of town resources is really irrelevant.

Getting rid of it and replacing it with something that is not necessarily a work of art but is closer to a Van Gogh than this pile of rust with antennas is on the horizon.

A cell tower is a cell tower — it is not a water tower.

Apparently, the Mount Pleasant Town Council has decided to rid this town of this heartburn even as a few Old Village die-hard history buffs argue for its life.

This is another example of Mount Pleasant just looking like the silly little tomato-growing, shrimp-fleet town everyone forgot before the bridge was built.

SEYMOUR ROSENTHAL

Sharpestowne Court

Mount Pleasant

Vehicle taxes questioned

An article in Wednesday’s Post and Courier focused on gasoline and electrical usage in regard to cars and potential taxes.

Unfortunately, it failed to mention that the citizens of South Carolina already pay a steep tax on any vehicle they own.

Every year, we get hit with a personal property tax on our vehicles, which takes into account only their type or model style and their market value based on how old they are.

This tax doesn’t take into account how fuel-efficient the vehicles may be or, for that matter, any other factors.

I’m not against taxes in general; my bone of contention is how these taxes are used.

STEVEN MORRIS

Oconee Loop

Mount Pleasant

Drop loophole misnomer

Politicians on both sides of the aisle and other individuals continue to refer to the “Charleston loophole” as the reason that Dylann Roof was able to purchase a handgun and commit a heinous crime.

The handgun was purchased in West Columbia.

The so-called loophole is written within the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act and states that if a valid reason for denial, such as criminal background, fugitive from justice or other situations, cannot be determined within three work days, approval must be granted.

While nothing will ever diminish the horror associated with the commission of the mass murder of nine of our brothers and sisters, neither should it be implied that Charleston has a loophole allowing the purchase of a firearm above and beyond the scope of federal law.

As stated by former FBI Director James Comey, “The gun used in the attack was purchased only because of lapses in the FBI’s background-check system.”

Under the present system, approximately 90% of the decisions are made instantly and have resulted in 1.7 million denials since 1998.

While the present system is not perfect, a possible improvement to it might be to allow more time for a background check, but only when an instant decision for approval or disapproval is not obtained.

MELVIN H. EZELL JR.

Nuffield Road

Charleston

Condo collapse failings

In studying the collapse of the Champlain Towers condominium building in Surfside, Florida, it appears that both the public and the private sectors failed miserably.

The one thing both sectors have in common is human beings.

People are fallible creatures rife with all sorts of flaws that can severely impact judgment and decision-making.

Until we can remove the human factor, there is no way to guarantee that either sector is superior to the other.

TOM DI FIGLIO

Duck Hawk Retreat

Charleston