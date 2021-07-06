Letters: Mount Pleasant needs museum to showcase town's history

Why doesn’t Mount Pleasant have a museum?

McClellanville, Summerville, Georgetown and Walterboro are a few of the local towns that all have museums.

Granted, Charleston has a fine museum nearby. But Charleston’s history is not the same as that of the East Cooper area, which was established as Christ Church Parish in 1706.

This region was composed of shipbuilders, brickmakers, fishermen, shrimpers, planters, tenant farmers, basket weavers and African American settlements.

Thirty years ago, there was a wonderful little museum located in the Commons on Coleman Boulevard.

Mount Pleasant maintains archives in Town Hall, but the town’s history needs to be made visible before every remnant is paved over and built upon.

The newer residents of Mount Pleasant do not have a clue what was here “before.”

The town should proudly acknowledge its past with a museum where schoolchildren and visitors can learn and appreciate what made this a special place to live.

Mount Pleasant is more than a shopping destination.

PAMELA GABRIEL

Springwood Circle

Mount Pleasant

Bill Cosby released

Isn’t it a crying shame that our court systems are so broken as to release Bill Cosby to return to public life?

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction on Wednesday, ruling that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.

Cosby should be locked up with no possible release for the duration of his life.

HENRY COOMBS

Strathene Court

Mount Pleasant

Grateful for help

There are so many wonderful people in this world and we are thankful for a recent helping hand,

On June 19, we had some stormy weather. We woke up on a Saturday morning to find that the wind had blown a very large limb across the road.

The Baxleys, a couple who live in Archdale Terrace, were driving by.

My wife and I are in our 80s and were grateful when these special people offered assistance.

As he drove home to get his chainsaw, his wife picked up the small limbs.

When he came back, he cut the larger limbs into sections and neatly stacked them on the side of the road.

We want to thank those very special and kind people.

We were blessed that we were helped by them.

HENRY JOHNSTON

FRANCES JOHNSTON

Camden Street

North Charleston

Richland 5’s dysfunction

As a 30-year resident of Lexington-Richland 5 School District, I thought I had seen it all.

When my children were still students, the dysfunction of the school bard seemed to center on member personalities, cliques and conveniently located elementary schools to the newest mass housing development.

Now we have individual members directing a superintendent who was charged with responsibilities that do not include catering to each board member’s special interests.

Imagine if every decision or action at work required checking with six or seven different bosses.

It would not be a model of efficiency.

So let’s take a page from the board’s textbook and start giving board members the direction they need on the same scale.

ROBERT ADAMS

Audubon Oaks Way

Irmo