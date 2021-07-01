Letters: More to Charleston flood protection than building a seawall

I’m a New Orleans resident who recently visited extended family in Charleston.

News of Charleston’s plan to build a seawall to protect downtown recalls New Orleans’ struggles with flooding after Hurricane Katrina.

We learned that walls are extremely expensive to build and maintain. We also learned that even the best walls don’t stop all the water all the time.

I own a consulting firm and was hired as an adviser to write a few of Louisiana’s coastal master plans post-Katrina. We stopped using the word “protect” when describing what structures such as sea walls can do.

Instead, we said these measures can “reduce flood risk” if we also manage stormwater and restore wetlands.

The water is rising in both our cities. After making many mistakes in New Orleans, we’re slowly learning that durable flood protection comes when we create sensible land-use plans and a strong civic fabric, one that gives every resident a voice in decision-making, clear information about risk and practical options for handling it.

AMY CLIPP

Lowerline Street

New Orleans

Follow mask rules

Some people enter establishments where mask wearing is required and refuse to follow the rules. Having had the COVID-19 vaccination is not an exemption.

People who take their mask off inside should leave instead. They may be jeopardizing my health and others.

The rule of no shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service can be the new norm since these establishments have a duty to protect other customers and their staff. Please cooperate or go elsewhere.

ROBERT KLOWAS

Ashley Crossing Drive

Charleston

Move into 21st century

When will the politics of our state move from a backwoods mentality into the 21st century? Critical race theory is more about teaching students how to think than what to think.

I find it alarming that U.S. Reps. Ralph Norman, William Timmons, Nancy Mace, Joe Wilson, Tom Rice and Jeff Duncan, all of whom are members of the Republican Party, sent a letter to the presidents of the University of South Carolina and Clemson University asking that the schools stop teaching critical race theory in their educational courses.

I recall that when I graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1965 with a degree in biology, the shadow of the Scopes Trial was still hanging over the campus.

Our biology professors had to be careful not to use the word “evolution.” So they taught us that “ontogeny recapitulates phylogeny” as a way to skirt the “evolution” dilemma.

How much longer will it be until we have book burnings and revert back to Neolithic times?

HARTMUT FEGE

Bent Tree Lane

Pawleys Island

Hear the Declaration

Thomas Jefferson worked on the Declaration of Independence between June 11 and June 28, 1776.

It has become one of our nation’s most cherished symbols of liberty.

Here, in exalted and unforgettable phrases, Jefferson expressed the convictions in the minds and hearts of the American people.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, the Washington Light Infantry and the Old Exchange Building and Provost Dungeon will sponsor a public reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Sections of Broad and East Bay streets in downtown Charleston will be closed temporarily for this event.

We invite all to come out and bring water and a chair if needed. American flags will be distributed.

We invite the public to come to this great event.

What a fantastic way to start the celebration of our founding and to be living in the greatest nation in the world: the United States of America.

HENRY SIEGLING

Meeting Street

Charleston