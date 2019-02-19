Congratulations to Boeing workers who are going to get bonuses for their exemplary work on a virtually perfect jet, the Dreamliner.
Boeing provides a wonderful example of why the principle of incentives cannot be applied to education. What would happen if a windshield supplier sent Boeing windshields with hairline cracks? They would be sent back. What if tires were not quite the right size? That would be unacceptable. How about if the lubricant for the moving parts fell short of temperature standards? It would be returned. Wiring not up to code? Return to sender. Boeing would not use any parts that were not of superior quality.
Teachers cannot send back their products. They must accept and teach all students. Students arrive malnourished, well-fed, wealthy, impoverished, talented, challenged, abused, well-loved, homeless, pampered, happy, angry, insolent, polite, depressed or confident.
Students reflect the realities of life. We are all unique. We all have our strengths and weaknesses. Any attempt to pay teachers based on a one-size-fits-all educational model would require changing society into a utopian construct.
I am all for improving schools. But an 84-page bill written by legislators who mostly know business and industry models is doomed to fail. Reform and change must come from the people on the front lines, the teachers and administrators. They know the needs of their particular school and community. Listen to them.
Tom Di Figlio
Duck Hawk Retreat
Charleston