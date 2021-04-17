Letters: Lax gun laws put citizens in jeopardy

Having recently gotten my second COVID-19 vaccination, I looked forward to the freedom of returning to my old Charleston haunts.

After the events of the past few weeks in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado, however, I realized that I was premature in my belief that the country was again open to me.

I now understand the importance of the phrase “wrong time, wrong place” in conducting my daily routine.

I am a supporter of the right to carry my gun in public. What I do not support are state and federal laws that put the population in jeopardy, no matter what their beliefs.

As a result, we are left at risk of becoming a statistic while in our grocery stores, houses of worship, nightclubs, schools, workplaces and government buildings.

Weak background check laws, and soft restrictions on gun ownership and where guns may be legally carried, are leading us to a place where guns are fast becoming a new version of weapons of mass destruction.

It is time for us to come together to “promote the general welfare” by supporting and electing lawmakers who will make this nation one that is truly for the people.

Waitstaff shortage news

Wednesday’s Food & Dining section did a great job of highlighting the problem of restaurant staff shortages.

Even my mother, who lives at Franke at Seaside, says that management has been serving dinners in the dining room instead of waitstaff, which they cannot find.

The only problem with today’s restaurant shortage information is that it needs to be front page, above the fold.

Even people who don’t subscribe to The Post and Courier would see the headline and understand the seriousness of the problem, especially in Charleston, a tourist mecca that relies strongly on this hospitality arm.

Maybe just seeing the headline from a newsrack could make people more tolerant of the longer wait times and offer a little more patience and understanding of the situation.

Haley waffles on Trump

Former Gov. Nikki Haley’s recent comments about former President Donald Trump are strong competitors for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s level of hypocrisy and sycophancy.

Compare Haley’s comments on Monday with those she made in Politico Magazine earlier this year.

Speaking about Donald Trump shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Haley told Politico: “We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t ever let that happen again. ... I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have.”

She then predicted Trump would not run for federal office again, saying: “I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”

Yet in a news conference Monday, Haley proudly proclaimed her support of Trump and pledged her support if he runs again.

Haley and Graham have made such irreconcilable, two-faced statements that their credibility lies in ruin.

Kindness of strangers

When I ventured out after spraining my ankle recently, four strangers came to my aid within 45 minutes.

I was hobbling to put gas in my car when a young man got out of his vehicle and volunteered to pump for me while I sat in my car.

While on a motorized cart in the grocery store, a middle-aged woman saw that I could not reach something and came over to get it for me. And, a senior couple put the groceries in my car and returned the cart to the store front.

In my experience, kindness knows no distinction between age, race or gender. With all the disturbing news these days, these four people have restored my hope for humankind.

Protect voting rights

What a fine line we draw when trying to comply with the most sacred of all our civil rights: that all eligible citizens will have the right to voice his or her choice for the government they want.

Most important is the premise that eligible citizens are the only ones who will determine our elections.

Today we are engaged in a great question of how far to go to ensure the integrity of our process.

The issue for fair elections is not one of racism or partisan politics.

First and foremost, are we confident that only eligible citizens are determining our future?

Second, do all eligible citizens have equal access to vote?

The rub comes when making it too easy to vote undermines the election integrity where only eligible citizens vote.

And that’s the dilemma facing those to whom we have entrusted our future.

