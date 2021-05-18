Letters: Kudos to Academic Magnet for national ranking

A May 14 commentary by Will Davis noted that U.S. News & World Report ranked Academic Magnet as the second best high school in the country, which is an exceptional honor and accomplishment.

Yet the commentary’s headline was “We really shouldn’t be celebrating Academic Magnet’s latest ‘success’.” I could not disagree more.

The writer cites the fact that there is inequality in our schools. That, of course, is what rankings do: draw distinctions between elite institution of learning and ones that do not meet that standard.

Most bothersome to me is the writer’s claim that because Academic Magnet student’s body is more than 90% white and Asian, it is “racially segregated,” implying that its admissions policy is intentionally racist.

Admission to Academic Magnet is exceedingly competitive, and only the “best and brightest” are admitted. Notwithstanding what beneficial effect a more diverse student body might possibly be.

Acceptance to elite schools should be based as much on merit as is reasonably possible for several reasons. Admitting unqualified applicants does them no favor.

I do agree with the writer’s last point, which states that it’s “important ... that all students have a chance for success.”

But I will continue to celebrate Academic Magnet’s latest success.

MAYNARD KLEIN

Camelia Park Lane

Summerville

Mental health crisis

The tragic death of Jamal Sutherland has yet again brought to light the disparities in the lack of proper procedures to ensure the safety of an individual during a mental health crisis.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness believes all persons are entitled to the same rights and privileges of receiving equitable care, regardless of illness or injury.

Many questions remain about the circumstances that led to Mr. Sutherland’s death, and as a local affiliate of NAMI and NAMI South Carolina, we believe this tragedy highlights the need to meet crisis situations not with enforcement, but with a therapeutic approach.

We call upon our local, state and federal representatives to join our efforts to educate, reform and develop policies that allow for real changes to be made.

Specifically, we in South Carolina call on our state leadership to invest in preventive measures, additional crisis intervention training, commitment to the 988 suicide prevention line and infrastructure to achieve a better therapeutic response.

We grieve with those directly impacted by Mr. Sutherland’s death, and are committed to preventing this from happening again through working with law enforcement, our community and our fellow citizens.

ROBERT AITCHESON

Executive director

NAMI Charleston Area

Folly Road

James Island

SC should not be stingy

In the May 11 Post and Courier, an article noted that the state will receive $2.5 billion from federal virus relief.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo was quoted as saying the pandemic has damaged the finances of state and local governments around the country, forcing them to spend money on emergency services.

“It is a top priority for the Treasury to make sure we do everything we can to help those who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 and promote a strong and equitable recovery,” he said.

I am assuming our state is welcoming this money with open arms and yet, individuals are having their extra federal unemployment benefits stopped months early because our governor has decided people are lazy and need to get back to work. Lucky for us the federal government is not saying the same things about our state government, which wasn’t stellar in leading us through the pandemic.

If our essential workers are so essential, why can they not be treated fairly and be helped by our state? Continuing the federal benefits and raising the minimum wage would be a good start.

Do the powers that be think about how hard it is to live on $1,200 a month?

If someone is collecting benefits for a few months because their working pay is lower, shame on us.

I believe it is time to elect people who actually care about their constituents and not have politicians who are obsessed about banning abortion, open carry and how to execute prisoners.

JANE RIES

Wedgepark Road

Charleston

Woe to left-lane drivers

There has been a surprising amount of discussion on the recent bill to ticket slow drivers in the left lane.

This bill makes me think of a “Far Side” cartoon, in which the devil is guiding a new resident to his living quarters.

As they are walking along a hallway, the rooms are categorized as follows: Thieves, Murderers and Slow Drivers in the Left Lane.

BOBBY MORROW

Cotton House Road

Charleston