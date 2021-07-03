Letters: Johns Island needs grow as development overshadows existing property owners

The writer of a June 25 letter to the editor is accurate about the need for action on Johns Island in the wake of so much new development.

The city of Charleston and Charleston County continue to allow the deforestation of Johns Island; tons of fill dirt are being used to raise the developments; and wetlands are being filled in for new homes and apartments without providing enough infrastructure to support this massive increase of development.

Why aren’t the developers being charged impact fees to provide sufficient infrastructure to support it? Our city and county councils need the political will to make that happen.

The impact this is having on existing property owners who have paid taxes for decades is not even considered.

Not only is this causing major traffic problems and an extreme increase in flooding, it is a major safety concern.

JEANNE FINNERTY WILLIAMS

Old Pond Road

Johns Island

Hospice a true godsend

On June 20, Jackie Gillen, my beloved wife of 72 years, passed away after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.

She endured two major surgeries, one lasting 16 hours, and ultimately chose to forgo any additional surgeries or medical treatments.

In so doing, she knew that the decision would lead to the end of her life. She turned her care over to Hospice of Charleston. The last 18 months of her life were under hospice care.

I would like to thank and commend the outstanding staff and professionals of Hospice of Charleston and to share this story so others would know that their final journey would be under the care of extraordinary people.

Every hospice care professional who cared for Jackie — including nurses Cynthia, Sinita and Will; personal aides Madeline and Cory; and social worker Robin — exemplified the same extraordinary professionalism, skill and compassion.

If medical equipment such as a wheelchair or oxygen tank were needed, the equipment arrived promptly and in good condition.

The hospice staff not only cared for Jackie but also provided emotional support to me and my family.

They were at our home in the pre-dawn hours on Jackie’s last Sunday and stayed several hours, assisting with all the necessary paperwork and procedures. Thank you, Hospice of Charleston, for you indeed do God’s work.

ED GILLEN

Seabrook Island Road

Johns Island

Honor sacrifices for US

A sleepy sophomore floats in and out of reverie and attention in history class.

It was l965 and the Vietnam War is being covered by our diligent teacher.

Nearly 56 years later, the teacher’s words have popped into my mind, as the sleepy student was me and I was listening: “When communism comes, it will come from within.”

My l5-year-old mind could only imagine that communists do not believe in anything other than their way.

Freedom, honor, individuality, hope, happiness and sheer joy are prevailed over by a government, under the presumption of unity, shared wealth, control and concentrated power.

On this Fourth of July, let us remember, honor and celebrate those who have given their lives for our freedom, our Constitution, our way of life and everything that represents the good in America.

We treasure those who lost their lives in the fight against communism, which has been a subversive effort since World War II.

Remember and remain grateful.

P.D. MCCARTHY

Caledonia Lane

Awendaw