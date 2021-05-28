Letters: Interreligious council denounces Israeli-Palestinian conflict violence

The Charleston Interreligious Council joins the interfaith community in lamenting the violence and pain caused by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As an organization that promotes religious freedom, the council denounces all acts of violence toward all people.

When we experience this type of violence anywhere in our world, we are reminded of the vital importance of our work on a local, human level.

We believe our local work has had the most impact when we’ve created spaces of mutual understanding and respect for all people of faith and those of no faith.

Our community has family and friends who are directly affected by the conflict.

Yet, locally, we continue to come together and learn about one another’s faith, culture and traditions.

We state our admiration and respect for one another. This is how we enrich our community and set an example for future generations.

Please join us in support of creating a more peaceful world, by building bridges of understanding to promote sensitivity, tolerance, respect and fellowship among religious groups in Charleston and worldwide.

DENA MOSES

President, Charleston Interreligious Council

GHAZALA JAVED

CIC Board Member and member, Central Mosque of Charleston

SANDRA BRETT

CIC Board Member and member, Synagogue Emanu-El

Paradise Lake Drive

Mount Pleasant

Saints and sinners

A priest once said to me that “saints are nothing but sinners who tried a little harder.”

A Sunday Post and Courier article about removing Strom Thurmond’s name from one of the buildings at the University of South Carolina noted that a special panel was examining buildings named after people with “racially insensitive records.”

If one checks history, “insensitive people” can be found in just about every time and place, with everyone today, sadly, focusing on what should have been. There was no mention of how many have evolved, Thurmond included, and changed for the better.

While this panel is pointing fingers, let its members not forget the likes of many who changed.

Thomas Jefferson owned slaves. Should the Declaration of Independence be nullified?

How about George Washington? Should our capital be renamed?

One could go all the way back to Cain, who killed his brother Abel. Did anyone ever follow up on him?

St. Peter denied Jesus Christ three times.

St. Paul persecuted Christians.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Does this panel feel we should start ripping out pages of the Bible?

These people changed for the better.

Peter became the first pope and the writings of Paul have influenced Christianity throughout much of the world.

Let’s go forward. We can’t unring the bell.

CHRISTINE EBEL

Emerald Forest Parkway

Charleston

Inflation’s true cost

The May 20 column by Edward Gilbreth about inflation of the costs for the many things we buy caused me to think back to a class I took in college on money and banking.

There, I was taught that the main cause of inflation was government spending that was paid for by issuing debt rather than collecting taxes and revenues, which meant putting off the costs for future taxpayers to pay down.

There are other causes, shortages and more, but the biggest one has always been federal spending over and above what would be supported by current taxes coming into the government.

While spending trillions, we are putting lots of it on a giant federal credit card to be paid off in the future while we also pay for it with a U.S. dollar that becomes less valuable as a result.

And that is why during my lifetime, what cost $1 now costs $20 for the same thing. We keep diluting our currency’s worth by borrowing against its future value, thus paying more than most of us realize.

Inflation is also the cost of borrowing along with the interest we pay.

ROGER HART

Riverwood Drive

Mount Pleasant

Daughter a blessing

On Tuesday, Amarylis and I drove to the Coastal Center to visit our very sweet daughter Dawn, who has Down syndrome.

Dawn stayed with us for years, but different medical issues led to her new address.

The Coastal Center has a great staff who have medical and other skills to help her.

Dawn loves to sing with me, “Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.”

We sing every day, and on our visits, we get huge hugs and kisses. I thank God every day to have such a special girl.

JACK CRANWELL

Pinnacle Lane

Charleston