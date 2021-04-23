Letters: Important climate work ahead for Charleston

Congratulations to The Post and Courier leaders and contributors who have been chosen for the nationwide climate reporting collaborative that will be the gift that keeps on giving for readers, planners and citizens to take on our common ground climate challenges.

I know that Charleston and the Lowcountry region are well-suited to contribute science research combined with advocacy efforts that go back to the inadvertent conservation of former rice fields that became the core of the ACE Basin and a growing number of areas requiring similar conservation/protection strategies.

If we aren’t intentionally grateful for those relentless efforts by thousands of people, we need to be educating ourselves to appreciate the benefits we can already distinguish from their decades of working hard for strategies that are not always popular, especially in our lawmaking halls and chambers.

Keep on keeping on.

We also are now being increasingly educated and will be studying locally the even more concerning impact of heat that is now being mapped to chart the impact of climate change in recent years.

The city’s Advisory Council for Resiliency and Sustainability recently recommended the city’s climate action plan for our council’s adoption as soon as possible.

In addition to that well-supported set of actions to involve all citizens, we heard of the Heat Watch inventory that will be done by volunteers.

MUSC, the city of Charleston and several groups are serving as sponsors and will help chart our city’s temperature so we have data to plan and act in the interest of public health.

CAROL JACKSON

District 12

Charleston City Council

Patterson Avenue

Charleston

Stop the shootings

Yet another mass shooting has occurred as the nation approaches the 150 mark in 2021.

Regardless of where one stands on guns, these massacres are universally observed as tragic and senseless.

Others may think people kill; I think guns kill. So people with guns kill.

Can’t we try to come together on that and try to keep these weapons away from those with mental illness or who have been flagged as a danger?

I’m all for the right to own a weapon for self-defense, hunting or target practice.

But these semi-automatic weapons are not used for any of the above.

They are routinely used to kill lots of people, including children. And no matter where people stand on the issue, I know everyone deeply regrets it each time it happens.

Could we come together to make these tragedies rare or nonexistent events?

The world would undoubtedly be a better place.

CAROLINE BAILEY

William Street

Mount Pleasant

Driving questions

If someone is driving 75 mph in the left lane on Interstate 26, and someone races up behind doing 80-plus mph then passes using the right-hand lane, who gets the ticket?

South Carolina should install “ticket by tag” cameras, which also could be used for “toll by tag.”

It’s amazing what these cameras could do, such as reducing the incidences of speeding and deaths, and generating funds to improve our highways.

Florida, Georgia and North Carolina have this system, so can’t South Carolina?

LESTER FINKELSTEIN

Betsy Kerrison Parkway

Johns Island

Thanks, DOT crews

U.S. Highway 17 is a major north-south arterial running through Mount Pleasant.

For several years, the pavement markings have not been visible during heavy rains or at night. This has created a serious safety hazard for residents and many visitors traveling through the town.

Pavement marking crews recently working on the Isle of Palms Connector also have been in the Mount Pleasant area.

I contacted S.C. Department of Transportation District 6 Engineering Administrator Tim Henderson and inquired about the possibility of allowing these crews to update the pavement markings on the highway from Darrell Creek Road to the Ravenel Bridge.

Mr. Henderson and DOT Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin agreed that this would be a good way to update pavement markings on the road.

Not only did they update the pavement markings, they added raised reflectors.

On behalf of the residents of Mount Pleasant and the motoring public, I would like to thank SCDOT, Mr. Henderson and Mr. Colvin for their prompt actions and for recognizing the need to implement safety improvements in our town.

HOWARD R. CHAPMAN

Mount Pleasant Town Council Member

Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant

Building gridlock

Charleston area highways are being taken over by dump trucks as more land must be cleared for apartments, condos and houses to be built.

I live past the intersection of Main Road and U.S. Highway 17. Right next to Publix, more apartments are being built. Near the end of Bees Ferry Road, there’s more apartments.

There are even condos and apartments going up across from Gilligan’s Restaurant.

What happened to the plans to relieve traffic at Main Road and Highway 17?

One day soon, we are going to be in one big gridlock, going nowhere fast.

PAMELA SMITH

Cloudmont Drive

Hollywood