Letters: How will stores check to see if customers are vaccinated?

Some of the major stores have announced that customers who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask.

How can they check?

ILSE CALCAGNO

Hidden Oak

Seabrook Island

Don’t condemn schools

In his May 14 commentary, Will Davis discussed what he views as the problematic nature of schools such as our local Academic Magnet or the Charleston County School of the Arts.

While I can agree with his sentiment that more work is needed to address schools in impoverished areas, I feel he missed the purpose of these more selective educational institutions.

The goal of creating schools like School of the Arts or Academic Magnet is to create environments full of people who are passionate about what they do.

Any educator can tell you that these are the conditions in which learning best occurs, and as a senior at School of the Arts myself, I can confirm that it works here.

The high success rate in students at these schools isn’t just a result of bringing cream-of-the-crop students together. It comes from the fact these students are able to better learn and grow together.

People seeing their peers succeed are often driven to do the same themselves. This is what these schools aim to capitalize on.

It is important that we help those who are struggling in regular schools, but condemning institutions that seek to help our most brilliant students is not the way to do so.

DAVIS BLACK

Winchester Drive

Charleston

Mom pushed education

The church marquee on Ashley Hall Road stated: “What’s worse than going to hell? Taking your children with you!”

The sign reminded me of my wife’s family.

Last week, she invited her last four siblings to reunite. They were celebrating the 90th birthday of the oldest.

Five sisters are all that remain of a large family. Over dinner they reminisced. They’d grown up on a farm near Conway where they picked cotton and grew tobacco. Their home got electricity and indoor plumbing when my wife was in high school.

Yet they all had gone to college, so I wondered aloud what had motivated them. They answered in rapid succession:

“Momma had eleven children ...”

“The first two were sons, and then came nine girls ...”

“Which means after mom was 17, she was pregnant 99 months of her adult life ...”

“Which is over eight years of being pregnant!” my wife concluded.

“Daddy never went to school,” the oldest added, “and Momma finished only seventh grade.”

“But Momma would absolutely not let Daddy pull us girls out of school to be just farm labor,” the youngest said. “She wanted her daughters to have options.”

“She wanted to break the cycle,” the nurse among them said, “of women being an appendage.”

“So that’s the ticket,” I asked, “that you came from poverty?”

“Well,” the high school teacher said, “coming from so little does make you hungry.”

“But the ticket was education,” said the college professor. “That’s how Momma made sure we escaped her fate.”

WILL FELTS

Marsh Point Drive

Charleston

Keep safe while boating

Summer is a great time to enjoy local waters. Whether you’re a boater, angler or water sports enthusiast in the Charleston area, please remember to be responsible around the water.

National Safe Boating Week, which kicks off Saturday, is a great time to give boaters some tips for staying safe.

1. Wear a life jacket. Accidents on the water can happen too fast to reach and put on a stowed life jacket. Make sure life jackets are properly fitted.

2. Take a boating safety course. Both America’s Boating Club Charleston and the Coast Guard Auxiliary offer free or affordable classes. Check the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for a calendar of local course offerings.

3. Make sure your boat is prepared. Schedule a free vessel safety check with America’s Boating Club Charleston or the Coast Guard Auxiliary before you hit the water.

4. Don’t drink while you boat. Alcohol is a leading factor in boating-related deaths.

By following these tips, you can enjoy our waterways responsibly. Let’s make this a great boating season in Charleston.

BILLY LYNES

Commander

America’s Boating Club Charleston

S.C. Highway 35

St. Stephen

Opioid crisis money

I cannot figure out why our government is suing the pharmaceutical companies over the production of opioids when it’s been part of every tragic step of this addiction crisis.

Now the government is putting the blame on Big Pharma and collecting more money to fix problems.

In the end, the problem does not get fixed, but some bank accounts get fatter.

DENNIS COMPTON

Filly Court

North Charleston