Letters: Honor EMS workers by supporting their inclusion as first responders

Over the past 15 months, we have been able to see the tremendous work, dedication and caring our EMS personnel have given to our community.

Day or night, rain or shine, these men and women put themselves in harm’s way to take care of their patients. They see horrific scenes, the likes of which many can only imagine.

So during EMS week, May 16-22, if you happen to see them out in the community while they are not working, give them a wave and let them know how much you appreciate them.

Something else that would mean more than that is to contact legislators about South Carolina House bill 3939.

This is a much-needed bill to include mental health coverage in workers’ compensation.

Unfortunately, the current bill does not recognize EMS as first responders. That is a tragedy and an embarrassment. If you think this should be changed, give local legislators in Columbia a call and let them know this needs to be fixed.

Of all of the cities in South Carolina, the city that went through the slaying of nine church parishioners by a gunman and nine firefighters dying in a large furniture story fire is certainly one that can confirm this is needed for all of our first responders.

DON LUNDY

President, National Association of EMT Foundation

Muirfield Parkway

Charleston

Monorail bridge?

Before realizing the aerial view of the Ashley River bridges was showing the location of the new bicycle and pedestrian bridge, I thought “monorail.”

A monorail system across the Ashley could serve hundreds of commuters each day rather then a few dozen walkers and bikers.

Those working downtown, especially in the complex of medical facilities, could park in a lot in West Ashley, jump on the tram and be deposited within walking distance of their places of employment. Bikers could carry their bikes onto the tram and continue on their journey.

It is imperative that Charleston explore ways to improve mass transportation, especially as numerous apartment complexes are built along northern corridors into the city.

PAMELA GABRIEL

Springwood Circle

Mount Pleasant

Mask order wrong

Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order ending the mask mandate for cities and counties across the state would be supremely wrong all on its own as it continues to put politics over public health.

Adults can more easily choose not to be places where others are not wearing masks, or at least choose to be there for only a short time. But the order allowing parents to opt their children out of the mandate at schools, a place all children must be for seven hours a day, is callow and egotistical.

The week that a group of Charleston County School District parents protested children wearing masks at school, my child was in quarantine because he had been in close contact with another child in his class who got COVID-19 from a family member. Had there been no mask mandate, the entire classroom would have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Children in elementary and middle schools haven’t had a chance to get the vaccine yet, so that’s a poor justification for it being OK to not wear a mask.

The governor’s executive order makes it seem as if he cares little about the well-being of people in this state.

And the parents pushing this policy should not be using their children in this political fight.

LAURIE LATTIMORE-VOLKMANN

Atlantic Avenue

Sullivan’s Island

A success story

The May 10 Post and Courier article about the University of South Carolina Medical School being No. 1 for graduates practicing in underserved areas reflects statewide efforts dating back to the late 1970s, when a shortage of primary care physicians was present and predictable.

Dr. James Edwards was MUSC’s president and realized that institution could not meet the needs all by itself.

A pioneer program was instituted with private-public alliances in six locations across the state to train family doctors. In each of these places, community hospitals received state funding and developed national accredited three-year residency programs.

These programs continue to perform and graduate scores of family doctors with the majority remaining to practice in underserved areas of our state.

Those South Carolina towns, in addition to Columbia, the eventual site of the USC School of Medicine, were Anderson, Florence, Greenwood, Greenville and Spartanburg.

Dr. FREDERIC G. JONES

Director of Medical Education at Anderson Area Medical Center, 1978-98.

Heidelberg Drive

Mount Pleasant

Stand for children

I applaud Attorney General Alan Wilson for taking a stand for the children of South Carolina, as reported in a Tuesday Post and Courier article.

Mr. Wilson is urging Facebook to abandon plans to develop an Instagram photo/video sharing network specifically for young children.

He stated, “Facebook’s plans to create a platform where kids under the age of 13 are encouraged to share content online is contrary to the interest of protecting our youngest citizens.”

I wholeheartedly agree.

As of now, children under age 13 are barred from using Instagram and other Facebook platforms under federal privacy regulations. It is time parents begin active advocacy for children in America. Demand the federal privacy regulation regarding Facebook and Instagram be enforced and not overturned for the benefit of this big corporation. Our children should be thriving, but their mental, emotional and physical health is deteriorating.

CNN reported data from the 2016 National Survey of Children’s Health, done before pandemic isolation. The study showed nearly 1 in 7 children and teens have a mental health condition and half go untreated.

We have been lulled into the belief that the technology era is beneficial to our children. But dependency on social media and video games results in our children staying indoors instead of pursuing healthy physical activity. It can impede family interaction and social skills, and browsing online can be dangerous. A social media presence for children would open them up to predators and increase cyberbullying.

KAREN BEARD

White Chapel Circle

Charleston