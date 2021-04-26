Letters: Hicks’ fact vs. fiction on Sullivan's Island accreted land lawsuit

I am a Sullivan’s Island resident and council member.

I’ve read all the documents, sat in mediation and am fully engaged in governance.

Columnist Brian Hicks has been misled by Larry Kobrovsky’s fearmongering about clear cutting and expanding the commercial district, both of which are falsehoods.

The accreted land lawsuit is settled. If Councilmember Chauncey Clark had not voted with the majority of council to settle the lawsuit, the forest could have been cut to 3 feet. Council mediated at the advice of the town’s attorney.

While Mayor Patrick O’Neil is neck deep in his one issue, flooding and traffic are out of control, and our sewer has been left on the brink.

Now, O’Neil is running in a bloc of one-trick followers. He had two in the last election and both lost.

In a recent League of Women Voters’ debate, O’Neil said he didn’t want to apply for a resiliency grant because he didn’t know what it was for and worried about spending money on it.

Clark found the grant and urged council to apply because he knows we are not resilient, and that climate change and sea level rise are here.

Clark led the rebuilding of town hall, voted to rebuild our school, is working on traffic solutions and has been honest about paid parking, stating: “It is a last resort.”

On the issue of paid parking, O’Neil says: “No, I’m against it” and “Never say never” in the same sentence.

We deserve a leader; we deserve Chauncey Clark.

KAYE SMITH

Town councilmember,

Sullivan’s Island

Middle Street

Sullivan’s Island

Protect employees

Reading Wednesday’s Food section article, “Showing a lack of respect,” regarding “rude” customers at restaurants, I was shocked, not only by the patrons’ boorish behavior but by the lack of an adequate response by managers.

After a waitress was groped repeatedly, “the manager insisted on delivering the drinks for her protection.”

What? These men should have been thrown out.

If they refused to leave, the police should have been called. This misconduct is not rude, it’s illegal.

Groping is sexual assault. Profanity in public is illegal: “Any person who shall use any indecent, immoral, obscene, vulgar or insulting language in the presence or hearing of any woman or child shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”

This misconduct should not be tolerated. What if the customer groped another customer? Or swore at them?

Why should waitstaff be treated with less respect by management? No mask? No service.

You don’t need to analyze misbehavior. You need to stop it.

No wonder the workers are demoralized. No one is protecting them.

It’s like a parent who tolerates a stranger berating their child. Management has a responsibility to care for those whom they employ.

ELAINE TANAY

Scalybark Road

Summerville

Power line retrofits

The recent deal between the city of Charleston and Dominion Energy over retrofitting power lines to underground raises many questions.

How will the many checkerboard neighborhoods be handled?

What if one house is in the city and one is in the county? The power lines cross all of these multijurisdictional properties.

Dominion will spend half the money for a benefit that appears to be available only within the city.

Will the company’s “Rate of Return” formula be adjusted to include the accelerated depreciation of the old removed lines and the capital expense of construction of the underground lines, thereby forcing all statewide customers to pay for something benefiting just Charleston? Is this fair?

Who covers the costs of the other utilities and services, such as cable TV and internet services, that rent space on these lines and will require space in the ground to relocate?

These services will certainly increase their rates throughout their service areas. They also collect sales taxes and franchise fees. Will these funds be made available to mitigate half of their expenses?

Most power line utility easements are too small for a safe conversion to underground unless more space is allocated. Some run across backyards. Many already have structures occupying them.

How will the expense of working around encroachments, legal or otherwise, get handled fairly?

Some nonconforming properties will cost more to retrofit.

It’s one thing to want underground utilities and another to make it happen fairly.

RANDY HOUSER

Sterling Drive

Charleston

Missing Carter

It’s only three months into the Biden administration and I am already missing Jimmy Carter.

MICHAEL SHEPARD

27th Avenue

Isle of Palms