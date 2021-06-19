Letters: Hawk Law firm’s ads are tacky

The recently reported dust-up between Hawk Law, which is led by John David Hawkins, and the South Carolina Bar makes me laugh.

Interested parties (most likely other lawyers) have ratted the law firm out in righteous indignation over the tacky tone of the firm’s ads.

There has been a veritable flood of these solicitations.

Hawk Law may be the most obvious offender, but there are plenty of others in this parade.

The South Carolina Bar and the state courts will soon have their say.

I have to wonder about the incongruity of the ads.

If the figures quoted are accurate, then these touted big-dollar numbers are for serious injuries.

And yet, clients portrayed by paid actors in the ads are hopping and grinning as though they are kids bouncing in a jumping castle.

Do the displayed behaviors illustrate or match the significance of the injuries?

These ads clearly work and draw clients to the offices.

I have been a plaintiffs’ lawyer for more than 45 years.

Most of this hokum has always appalled me.

E. VERNON F. GLENN

Sowell Street

Mount Pleasant

Mueller report's facts

A Thursday letter to the editor stated that the Mueller investigation and report refuted the idea that Russia interfered with the 2016 U.S. general election.

In fact, the Mueller report did no such thing and agreed with the conclusions of multiple U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia had interfered with and influenced the result of the presidential election.

The Mueller report concluded that there was insufficient evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign to state that such was the case.

In reading the Mueller report, it was apparent to me that President Donald Trump would not have won the 2016 election without Russian interference and that Trump committed obstruction of justice to try to stop the investigation of interference.

The writer went on to state that it isn’t Republicans threatening our democracy but rather Democrats who are.

Personally, I don’t understand why Republicans are wrapping their voter suppression efforts in the banner of making voting more secure; they should just make the voting franchise available only to land-owning, white males the way the Founders intended.

JOHN COX

Dragoon Drive

Mount Pleasant

Link to past strong

“Charlestonians,” my friend Pete said, “are like Chinese, in loving their rice and worshipping their ancestors.”

We were on the hour drive to his homestead in Grover. At first we said little, listening to talk radio. As we neared the farm, he pointed out the unforgettable.

“That’s the Indian Field Campground, where my family attended weeklong revivals.”

“Over there is the family cemetery.”

Finally, on a dirt road named for Pete’s family, was the homestead. Six acres of thick, weed-choked grass. Pete had obviously given up on maintaining the time-ravaged house itself. The roof was falling in. Years earlier vandals had stripped the interior and broken out the windows.

But he kept up the surrounding acreage, making it look like someone still lived there.

“My daddy kept the hunting dogs in a pen over there, next to Momma’s vegetable garden.”

Every month, Pete drove an hour from West Ashley out to Grover to mow the six acres. He used a tractor and weed trimmer.

Tools, I thought, to hold onto his youth.

The mowing took us several hours. Hot August work. For lunch we sat on the edge of the sagging porch, eating egg salad sandwiches. Pete chewed wordlessly; the years separated us.

Driving back to Charleston, I asked him, “Why do you go to the trouble? Why not hire it out or, better yet, sell the land. What do you get out of it?”

“Oh, I’m not doing it for me,” he said.

WILL FELTS

Marsh Point Drive

Charleston