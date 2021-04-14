Letters: Hampstead Park's legacy and future should be explored

Editorial staff writer Robert Behre’s Sunday column on Hampstead Park (Square) was very interesting.

I have driven past the square often and always felt it was public space without a purpose or history.

Now, I am more knowledgeable about its history, but it still is without a purpose.

In as much as COVID-19 put a cloud over Charleston’s 350 anniversary celebrations last year, why not take this little, neglected park and begin a serious dialogue with the residents, preservationists, city officials and other interested citizen and organizations.

The goal would be to develop a common understanding of the land, its history and what its legacy should be for generations to come.

The Housing Authority’s history on the Eastside started in 1940 and remains today.

We are one of the largest landowners in this area and would be willing to actively support this dialogue with the neighborhood and the city.

DONALD J. CAMERON

President and CEO

Charleston Housing Authority

Meeting Street

Charleston

Act on loopholes

Sunday’s Post and Courier article on “Tackling corruption will take time” reports that “South Carolina lawmakers have made little progress toward closing ethics loopholes for big-spending district leaders.”

Are they afraid that closing those loopholes will result in fewer donations to their re-elections, that it will impact some of their income, business trips or lavish business meetings?

Rather than providing the money needed to bolster the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate corruption and clean up the “good old boys” network, they provide lip service, saying, “We’ll get there eventually.”

The question I have is will it be this century or the next?

WARREN HARRIS

Waterlily Way

Summerville

Restaurant wages

In response to an April 8 letter to the editor about restaurant workers, I say, please walk a mile in their shoes.

My son works in a highly reputable local restaurant as a cook.

He works long hours in hot, cramped conditions.

He loves his job and is good at it but makes only $16 an hour and no tips.

He is relatively well-paid for the trade and has health insurance, which is a huge bonus.

But he just makes a living. While he has only himself to support, he cannot think of settling down, taking a vacation or even making car repairs.

During the pandemic, his place of work had problems retaining staff, especially servers, some of whom contracted the virus and others who were worried by the disregard of some patrons who did not wear masks or follow social distancing rules.

It is time to stop throwing stones at people who work very hard for minimal returns and ask why wages and conditions are so poor that unemployment seems preferable.

PAT HALEY

Country Manor Drive

Mount Pleasant

Gun rights protect

I stand behind you in line at the store with a smile on my face and a gun under my shirt, and you are none the wiser, yet you are safer for having me next to you.

I won’t shoot you.

My gun won’t pull it’s own trigger. It is securely holstered with the trigger covered.

It can’t just go off. I am trained in its use and have a concealed weapons permit.

Rest assured, however, that if someone walks into the store where I am and pulls out a gun, I will draw my pistol and protect myself and my family and therefore protect you and your family.

I may be a little scared. I may get shot before I can pull the trigger, but I won’t die in a helpless blubbering heap on the floor begging for my life.

I choose not to be that victim.

As for you, I don’t ask you to carry a gun. If you are not comfortable, then please don’t. But I would like to keep my right to choose to not be a helpless victim.

There is evil in the world and if evil has a gun, I want one too.

ROBERT ERMER

Serotina Court

Mount Pleasant

Open carry dangers

Imagine being a law enforcement officer or other emergency first responder arriving at an incident, only to find there are a number of men and women standing around with openly exposed firearms.

How do you protect yourself when you cannot identify who and where the threat really is?

How much additional training is required for such a scenario?

Should fire service and emergency medical personnel be required to be armed on duty?

The dangers of public safety work have increased 100 fold since I wore a badge.

Agencies across the nation are facing critical shortages in badges on the street and boots on the trucks.

The work is extremely dangerous, and the pay will never equal the sacrifices these officers make every day.

Will such legislation in South Carolina, allowing open carry, perhaps with no training whatsoever, truly make us safer, or far less so?

DANNY CROOKS

Harbor Oaks Drive

James Island